This Soothing Quiz Will Tell You What Feel-Good Book To Read

As people around the world come to terms with the long-lasting consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and stress are hard to avoid. That stress can have unexpected consequences on everything from sleeping habits to mental acuity to physical health. The CDC has recommendations for those experiencing stress and anxiety related to COVID-19. If you’re feeling stressed, they suggest taking a break from the news and social media, taking care of your physical health, connecting with others, and unwinding with activities you enjoy.

Of course, my personal favorite tactic for fighting off stress and anxiety is reading. But your mileage may vary; many readers are having difficulty focusing or finding energy to pick up a book. Fellow contributor Sheila Loesch recently suggested tips for those struggling to read right now, including listening to audiobooks or podcasts.

As for me, I’m finding great comfort in books with a guaranteed happy ending. Cozy mysteries, romance, and light-hearted essay collections all promise engaging stories that will leaving you feeling a little better than when you started. Feel-good books can be an excellent tool for relieving stress. Unfortunately, they are sometimes judged as having less value or literary merit than high-brow fiction or educational nonfiction.

Here at Book Riot, we have a strict “all genres are good genres” philosophy. You should never judge someone for reading a specific genre of book just because it’s something you don’t enjoy. Especially during a global health crisis, let others find joy and comfort wherever they can. And if you’re looking for an uplifting book to read yourself, have we got the feel-good book quiz for you!

This comforting quiz is full of soothing images, low-stakes choices, and cute animals. It’s all treats, no tricks. And at the end, you’ll get a feel-good book recommendation sure to make you smile.

Feel-Good Book Quiz

Category ID: 960

Category ID: 14292

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

We hope this feel-good book quiz made your day a little less stressful and gave you a new addition to your TBR! Want more books with good vibes? Here is a list of all the books recommended in this quiz:

A Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby Collette

The Happy Ever After Playlist by Abby Jimenez

Here For It; Or, How to Save Your Soul in America by R. Eric Thomas

Mimi Lee Gets a Clue by Jennifer J. Chow

Who Rescued Who by Victoria Schade

Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby

And if that’s not enough for you, you can find even more feel-good book recommendations from Book Riot in these lists:

20 Feel-Good eBooks Unlikely to Have Long Library Waitlists

16 Uplifting Books to Read in These Dark Times

20 Must-Read Feel-Good Science Fiction Books

20 Must-Read Feel-Good Fantasy Books