Featured Trailer: SONS OF WAR by Nicholas Sansbury Smith

Out of the embers, a lawless new empire will rise...
The first book in New York Times bestselling author Nicholas Sansbury Smith’s gritty new series following the Moretti Neapolitan crime family's rise to power in a postapocalyptic Los Angeles, and the brave few that risk everything to stop them from destroying what little remains of the city.
"Nicholas Sansbury Smith's captivating new postapocalyptic mobster series starts with a daringly original, high-octane bang. An engaging cast of characters you will root for—even when you shouldn't." — Don Winslow
Audiobook read by Ray Porter
We're giving away a $50 gift card to your favorite indie bookstore! Enter here: