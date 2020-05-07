Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 404, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Read Like a Girl Raglan T-shirt: For all you readers who woke up feeling like you just might run for president even if there ain’t no precedent…

Hammock Reading Art Print: Because hammock reading season should be year-round!

Read Books, Pet Cats Joggers: For all your essential stay at home, book reading and cat petting needs!

Washi Book Stickers: Deck out your planners, stationery, and notebooks with these fun stickers!

Charlotte’s Web Enamel Pin: Isn’t this little pig just the sweetest thing?