Book Fetish: Volume 404

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 404, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Read Like a Girl Raglan T-shirt: For all you readers who woke up feeling like you just might run for president even if there ain’t no precedent…

Read Like a Girl Shirt

Hammock Reading Art Print: Because hammock reading season should be year-round!

Hammock Reading Print

Read Books, Pet Cats Joggers: For all your essential stay at home, book reading and cat petting needs!

Read Books, Pet Cats Joggers

Washi Book Stickers: Deck out your planners, stationery, and notebooks with these fun stickers!

Washi Book Stickers

Charlotte’s Web Enamel Pin: Isn’t this little pig just the sweetest thing?

Charlotte's Web Enamel Pin

