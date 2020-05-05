Currently on exams/final papers week in school, I really don’t have time to read a complete novel or just to pay closely attention to every single detail. I’m saving those books for when I’m done with school for this semester. But what I’m doing right now, to not stress myself with homework, is I pick up romance manga and have a great time. Check out these 8 underrated romance manga you need to read ASAP.

I’m a big romantic so I’m always looking for romance in my literature. It’s not a surprise that I gravitate towards the shoujo and romance manga section, so I thought I should share my knowledge with you all. I’m pretty sure you all know the classic manga and the really popular ones so I’m probably not mentioning them, but maybe they will come out as honorary mentions (I cannot not mention Horimiya).

Beauty Pop by Kiyoko Arai

There are not enough stories about hairdressers in competitions and falling in love with the rival! In Beauty Pop, Kiri Koshiba is a prodigy with a pair of scissors, but she doesn’t want to use her talent to pursue fame.

Unlike the three boys who do makeovers to girls at their school, Kiri just wants to not get attention. But it seems it’s getting harder and harder to not get involve with this trio of kids.

Hana to Akuma by Hisamu Oto

If you love demons falling in love with humans, get ready for the time of your life. Hana to Akuma tells the story of Vivi, the demon, and the human child he found outside his mansion. He suddenly decides to keep the baby and years later…things get interesting.

Category ID: 18121

Category ID: 1074

Category ID: 15400

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Anonymous Noise by Ryoko Fukuyama

Nino has suffered from two heartbreaking farewells. The first one with her first love, Momo, and the second one with Yuzu, a boy who composed music. She promised both of them she will continue singing until they find her again. It’s a surprise to her that both of them end up studying at the same high school years later.

The art is so beautiful and captivating. You will get a love triangle but surely will enjoy this story. It has music, a band, a concept, it’s really so pretty.

Kodocha by Miho Obana

I know, I know. I said no classics, but Kodocha is really so underrated. It’s one of my ultimate favorite stories ever! It has fame and stardom and childhood friends-turned-hate-turned-enemies-turned-friends again? It’s such a rollercoaster of the life of Sana Kurata, a child actress, and we see her grow up and the relationships she has in her life will be so important to her.

Monkey High! by Shouko Akira

This is a high school romance that will make you laugh out loud. Monkey High! starts with the arrival of Haruna Aizawa to a new school where she has been disgraced by her politician father after a scandal. She meets new people, new friends, new love…?

Haruna is such an Ice Queen so I love her so much, and her love interest is the cute, funny kind, so you’ll definitely have the time of your life reading this story.

Romantica Clock by Yōko Maki

Another one I couldn’t not mention because the story is really something else. Romantica Clock is about the Kajiya twins, Akane and Aoi, and their high school life. It’s really about school and friendship and it has a bit of romance between Akane and a cute boy who loves to bake and wants to do that for life. Plus Akane loves sweets, so he always gives her some. (So cute!)

Crimson Hero by Mitsuba Takanashi

For the people who enjoy sports romances, Crimson Hero is what you’re looking for. Most of the time sports in manga are not really romance and don’t feature romance. But you can really find some out there! Crimson Hero is all about volleyball. Unfortunately her volleyball club in school has been disbanded, so she has the job to reunite all members and new members because she, for sure, will be playing again.

Darling wa Namamono ni Tsuki by Yuki Yoshihara

This manga is definitely for older audiences, so be warned! It’s more adult than young adult in this case, if we want to put it that way. Darling wa Namamono ni Tsuki is a fun romance between a nurse and the doctor she falls in love with. One day she asks him to marry her and he says yes. He is quiet, nothing like her. Their story goes from having a sex life and then maintaining it. You’ll have lots of fun reading this story!