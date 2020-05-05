Not all politicians are made the same, especially women politicians. The lives and careers of women who choose to enter the male-driven and oftentimes exhausting path of politics have shown us that women are truly fearless. Even in the face of adversity, women in politics have stood their grounds, fought for what they believed in, and made history.

So, how do you decide what biographies you should pick and choose when it comes to wanting to learn more about women in politics? I’d suggest you start by finding women politicians who align closely with your own morals and personal politics and go from there. While there aren’t a lot of women in politics and we absolutely need more, the few who have made a name for themselves can easily be anyone’s personal hero. My hope is that not only will you find inspiration in these books, but hopefully, you’ll get inspired enough to support the next powerful woman who enters the political ring.

Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf by Helene Cooper

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf wasn’t just a politician. She was a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, a formidable leader of the Liberian women’s movement, and in 2005 became the first female elected president in African history. Her motherhood journey to surviving domestic abuse to becoming president is an extraordinary story of hope and resilience.

For Freedom’s Sake: The Life of Fannie Lou Hamer (Women in American History) by Chana Kai Lee

Fannie Lou Hamer was determined to change the world. Growing up in the American south, she knew firsthand the impact of racism and the economic turmoil that Black Americans experience. Her activism led her directly into politics where she became the face for Black Mississippians and the Freedom Democratic Party.

Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik

Ruth Bader Ginsburg never intended to be famous or part of pop culture, but she’s arguably one of the most popular Supreme Court Justices in recent history. She’s been a champion for gender equality all of her career and shows no plan to stop anytime soon.

Behind the Smile: A Story of Carol Moseley Braun’s Historic Senate Campaign by Jeannie Morris

From Chicago lawyer to the first African American woman elected to the U.S. Senate, read this book to find out how she inspired President Barack Obama.

Hillary Clinton: The Biography by University Press

The former first lady and Democratic presidential nominee has had a long career in politics. Probably one of the most recognized politicians in the world, her journey from her humble beginnings to running for president is something to admire.