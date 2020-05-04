15 Books About Shapes for Preschoolers

Are you at home with your little one and getting a bit bent out of shape trying to find ways to keep them engaged? Look no further than this fun list of books about shapes for preschoolers. Bad puns sold separately.

In this rhyming tale, a girl explores her home and neighborhood looking for shapes. She finds many things: round mooncakes and bowls, square dim sum and pizza boxes, and much more. The glossary at the book’s end will teach you and your little one about any of the items that reflect the girl’s Chinese heritage that may be unfamiliar to you. Thong is the author of a similar book about shapes for preschoolers focused on Latinx culture, Round is a Tortilla.

Changes, Changes by Pat Hutchins

Your preschooler will enjoy this wordless picture book about little dolls in a house made of blocks. When the house catches fire, they have to do some creative building to save themselves. Your toddler will want to get out their own blocks and build along!

City Shapes by Diana Murray

Another great book about shapes for preschoolers, City Shapes follows a child through the city. She finds surprising shapes among the taxis, skyscrapers, and subways. Her journey will inspire your kiddos to hunt for shapes all around them.

Hoban’s vibrant photography brings this book to life. After an introductory page to explain which shapes you’ll find in the book, you’re left to explore the photographs. What shapes might your little one find among the houses, bridges, and forests of Hoban’s world? Hoban is the author of many other concept books for young children, including Cubes, Cones, Cylinders, and Spheres and Red, Blue, Yellow Shoe.

Mouse Shapes by Ellen Stoll Walsh

Colorful collages make the illustrations in this book irresistible to children. Three clever mice use ovals, circles, and triangles to outsmart a cat in this short and engaging story. If you enjoy this book, you might also like her book about colors, Mouse Paint.

In this fun, rhyming tale, 16 shapes go to the park to play. All is well until they get tangled in a jungle gym and cannot get free! Your child will learn the names of many common shapes as they read to find out which shape will save the day.

Perfect Square by Michael Hall

Perfect Square is a story about embracing our imperfections. You’ll enjoy Hall’s vibrant illustrations and the important lesson the story teaches. Though it’s okay not to be perfect, this book about shapes comes pretty close.

Triangle by Mac Barnett (Author) and Jon Klassen (Illustrator)

This one is sure to amuse parents and preschoolers alike. In this first book of a trilogy, we meet a very sneaky triangle who lives in a triangle house near triangular mountains. Follow sneaky Triangle as he sets off to play a trick on his friend Square. Things do not go as planned. If you like this one, check out the other two books in the series: Square and Circle.

Your child will simultaneously learn about shapes and Muslim culture with this rhyming book. Colorful images bring the shapes and the variety of people into vivid life. Khan has also written several other children’s books, including Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns: A Muslim Book of Colors.

Love, Triangle by Marcie Colleen (Author) and Bob Shea (Illustrator)

In this heartwarming story, your child will meet Circle and Square. These lifelong friends are very different, but that’s okay. Bookworm Square and outgoing Circle love each other’s special traits. But will their friendship survive the introduction of Circle’s flashy new friend, Triangle?

Sweet Shapes by Juana Medina Rosas

This creative book combines drawing and photography to make for a unique story. Visit Medina’s sweet forest of tasty shapes! A picture of a triangle lemon tart is given wings and a beak. Chocolate dipped pretzels serve as mouse whiskers. Your child will be brighter and hungrier by the end of this book!

Square Cat by Elizabeth Schoonmaker

If you’re looking for books about shapes for preschoolers that also teach valuable lessons, look no further. Square Cat is the story of Eula, the only square cat in town. Everyone else is round and can do things that square Eula cannot. Luckily, Eula’s friends help her to feel like she belongs.

Color Zoo by Lois Ehlert

This is a classic among books about shapes for preschoolers. This Caldecott honor book combines several early concepts: shapes, colors, and animals. Your child will enjoy the cleverly designed animals made from colorful shapes. The minimal and predictive text makes it a great independent reading book.

Starring Shapes by Tania Howells

All of the shapes at Shapeton Elementary School want to star in the school play. They all have talents. Square is a postage stamp and Oval was once a surfboard. With so many amazing shapes, who will be the star?

In this entertaining book, a familiar creature is revealed bit by bit using a variety of shapes. Brightly colored collages seem to leap off the page. Your child will love this educational mystery!

