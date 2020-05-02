8 Knitting Books for Cute, Quick Projects

During times of uncertainty, I like to knit. I call it stress knitting. In the past month, since my preschool classes were moved online, I have been busting my knitting stash and stress knitting my fingers to the bone. There is something just so soothing about knitting stitch after stitch and creating something brand new from a piece of string.

I normally get bored knitting large projects and prefer to knit smaller things. In the past month, I knit three baby hats, four baby booties, slippers for me, and even a hat for our oscillating tower fan. The fan has a very annoying blue light on the top that wakes my husband and me up. We usually throw a T-shirt on top to block out the light. The T-shirt often falls off and then I’m the one who throws it back on. In my knitting frenzy, I knit the fan a very cute stocking cap that fits over the blue lights. Problem solved and stress managed!

After knitting all of these small things, I decided to attempt a larger project. I combed Pinterest and my knitting books for inspiration. Settling on a cozy, adult size pullover sweater, I cast on and began to knit. Three days later, I only had an eighth of the back finished. I scrapped the sweater, embraced my impatience and moved on to knitting a tiny eggplant.

If you also love knitting small projects, here are eight books to peruse. Even if you can’t knit, these are really cute and fun to thumb through!

8 Knitting Books of Cute, Little Projects

These tiny knitting projects are out of this world adorable! Sachiyo Ishii created 40 space-themed projects including small rockets, planets, cute aliens, and even little penguins in space suits. If you are in need of a baby shower gift, there are patterns for a Planets Mobile and a Star Babies Mobile. Both made me audibly say awwww while reading the book for the first time! Ishii also includes sections on materials and tools, sewing, and basic knitting and embroidery stitches.

I could not chose just one mini knitting book by Sachiyo Ishii for this list, so I added this one as well. This book contains 28 quick and easy patterns for knitting whimsical woodland cuties. Patterns include hedgehogs, gnomes, toadstools, and even a family of minuscule mice. Even if you don’t knit, this book is worth looking at if you need something winsome to brighten your day!

One-Stitch Baby Knits by Val Pierce

This is the perfect book for the beginning knitter. Knitters who can cast on, knit garter stitch, and bind off, are ready for these one-stitch baby knits. In this book, knitters will find simple and quick patterns for bunny hats, bibs, sweaters, burp cloths and other baby essentials. I am currently knitting the Teddy Bear Romper from this book and it has been quite easy to follow!

100 Little Knitting Projects by Sarah Keen

This is a colorful collection of tiny toys that the author, Sarah Keen, writes “can be completed in an evening.” Included in this book is a small section on the “knitty gritty” aspects of knitting including getting started, fair isle, purling, intarsia, and other knitting how-to’s. Some of the more unique patterns include a tiny Battenberg cake, the Sugar Plum Fairy, a cactus in a pot, and a lime green cocktail complete with an orange wedge. So cute, I want to knit them all!

While the projects in the aforementioned books have been very wee and very cute, many of the projects in this book are a bit more refined and beautiful. All of these patterns were inspired by nature. Use this book to create a bouquet of peonies, tulips, clematis, and poppies. Recreate Vincent Van Gogh’s sunflowers with 22 different sunflower patterns. Other patterns include various leaves, plants, critters, and floral blocks. Both knitters and non-knitters find this book beautiful!

This book is a collection of small, sweet knitting projects called “Tinys.” According to the author, Tinys are cute little knitting projects that can be completed in less than an hour using left over yarn from a larger project. These knitted treasures can be given as gifts, used as Christmas ornaments, or created just to make you smile. Along with the patterns, Anna Hrachovec includes sections on using double pointed needles, knitting in the round, and closing up the toys. Just a warning before buying this book: knitting Tinys is addictive, but so satisfying!

Amigurumi Knits: Patterns for 20 Cute Mini Knits By Hansi Singh

Amigurumi is the Japanese art of knitting small animals and objects with big, cute personalities. Check out this book if you want to knit a tiny angler fish, a preying mantis, or a jackalope. Along with the patterns, Hansi Singh includes a section all about how much fun amigurumi knitting can be. In her own words, “It takes much less time than knitting a sweater…and it makes you popular among the small children in your life.”

Knitted Amigurumi Edibles: Basic Techniques plus 5 Veggies By Hansi Singh

This is a slim, little 32 page book for knitters who want to knit six different, adorable vegetables. Patterns for an aubergine, tomato, carrot, garlic, cucumber, and peas in a pod make up this book that is the perfect size for a knitting tote bag. Patterns are easy to follow, use small amounts of yarn, and the end products are adorable, soft, huggable veggies.

