These High School Books Are #Relatable: The List List #398

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Autostraddle: Queer Comfort Reads for Tough Times

at Brightly: 22 Diverse Poetry Picture Books for Kids

at Bustle: 11 Books Like Sally Rooney’s ‘Normal People’ To Add To Your Reading List

at BuzzFeed: 32 Short Story Collections That Will Cure Even The Worst Reading Slump

at Crime Reads: Five True Crime Books You Should Read This Month

Category ID: 2822

Category ID: 2917

at Electric Lit: 8 Novels About Being Haunted by the Past

at Epic Reads: 16 Books to Try Based on Your Most Recent Netflix Watch

at Get Literary: 9 Atmospheric Reads Where the Setting Comes Alive

at LitHub: 5 Debut Novels to Listen To in Quarantine

at POPSUGAR: The 10 Best Book Series to Reread When You Need Something Familiar

at Riveted Lit: High School Books That Are #Relatable

at Tor.com: 5 Books that Mix Modern Teenage Life with Supernatural Problems