Welcome to Book Riot’s May 2020 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! In these uncertain times, you must look to the stars. Find your astrological sign below for your May horoscope, perfectly paired with a newly released book.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

You’re feeling a bit sluggish this month, Aries. You hate being held back, and it’s been a while since you could go full speed ahead. Plan something special to mix things up, like a romantic surprise for a significant other, or a virtual event with friends. Having a goal will make things feel more normal for you, and connecting with others goes a long way for lifting spirits. You might enjoy Happy and You Know It (May 19, Berkley Books) by Laura Hankin. Aspiring musician Claire is frustrated when, after being replaced as lead singer, her former band rockets to fame. She reluctantly takes a job playing music for a baby playgroup. But before long, she gets sucked into the drama of the playgroup’s wealthy, glamorous mothers.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Taurus’s hard head has pros and cons in May. In your career, your determination and proactive efforts will get you ahead. Colleagues are impressed by your “make it work” attitude. At home, however, your loved ones aren’t so pleased. Conflicting opinions can cause family tensions this month. Remember that you can’t always get your way; compromise will make your home life easier. Read The Henna Wars (May 12, Page Street Kids) by Adiba Jaigirdar. Former best friends Nishat and Flávia reconnect in high school, and the romantic tension is immediate. But when a school competition puts them head-to-head with rival henna businesses, things get even more complicated.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your creativity is a gift this month, Gemini. Fresh ideas and inspiration make your brain a very interesting place in May. It’s a great time to express yourself through a new project. However, all of that introspection may cause some tensions with others. Loved ones will have trouble picking up what you’re throwing down. But true friends will support you even if they don’t “get” you. I recommend Rodham (May 19, Random House) by Curtis Sittenfeld. In this alternate history novel, Sittenfield imagines a world where Hillary Rodham doesn’t marry Bill Clinton and instead paves her own path through the world. Her journey is a tale of ambition, political power, and determination.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

You are the glue that holds your family together, Cancer. As a water sign, your emotional intelligence helps you comfort others. You understand what others need, even when they don’t. Your efforts to make your loved ones happy are so important this month. But don’t forget to take care of your own needs, too. Schedule some time for self-care and check in with yourself. Check out Something to Talk About (May 26, Berkley Books) by Meryl Wilsner. Jo Jones is a famous, and notoriously private, actor and screenwriter. So when a red carpet picture of her and her assistant Emma leads to rumors of a secret romance, she sticks to her policy: no comment. But as the rumors continue to grow, Jo and Emma both begin to wonder if there is more to their relationship than they realized.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Leos can make something out of nothing this month. You’ve got vision and drive, and nothing can hold you back in May. Forging ahead despite dour circumstances will bring big professional rewards. You’ll be surprised what you can achieve. If you grow frustrated with sluggishness from others, remember that everyone moves at their own pace. You can only control so much. You might enjoy It’s About Damn Time: How to Turn Being Underestimated Into Your Greatest Advantage (May 5, Currency) by Arlan Hamilton. Hamilton built a venture capital fund from the ground up to support funding disparities in tech, while homeless. In this book, she explains how the system keeps underrepresented voices down, and advises readers on how to achieve their dreams against all odds.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

You’re feeling the burnout this month, Virgo. You’ve found many ways to keep yourself busy, but energy is running low. Mental health must be a priority for you in May. Meditation or relaxation techniques will come in handy. Connecting with family and loved ones may also provide some relief. It’s a good time to return to an old hobby or pastime that you’ve let go. I recommend Real Men Knit (May 19, Berkley Books) by Kwana Jackson. After their adoptive mother dies, four brothers are left with her beloved Harlem yarn shop. Disagreement about whether to keep the store open forces them to consider how they can carry on her legacy.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Things may be tough, but Libra is always able to find a silver lining. When plans go awry this month, you’ll have the energy and can-do spirit to turn things around. Your loved ones will benefit from your positive attitude, even if they don’t always understand it. Educational opportunities are also strong this month; learning something new will lift your spirits. You might enjoy Book of the Little Axe (May 12, Grove Atlantic) by Lauren Francis-Sharma. Rosa was never one to blindly accept society’s expectations, which made life challenging in 1796 Trinidad. This book follows her journey from Trinidad to Montana, and explores how her secrets impact her son as he comes of age.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Roadblocks abound this month, and Scorpio’s patience is running thin. Your career may take a hit in May, and your finances may grow challenging. Family relationships will only add more stress. A home improvement project may be a welcome distraction; liven up your living space to bring more comfort. And remember that you’ll get through this. You’re tough, Scorpio! Check out All My Mother’s Lovers (May 26, Dutton) by Ilana Masad. Maggie’s parents have always been the picture of domestic bliss, which has weighed on her as she struggles with intimacy in her own relationships. But after her mother dies in a car crash, Maggie finds five sealed envelopes addressed to men she’s never met. Ultimately, Maggie’s journey to deliver them reveals that her family wasn’t as perfect as it seemed.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your opinionated nature is often a benefit, but it may bring trouble for you this month. Sagittarius is rarely able to let a good debate pass them by. However, tensions are high across the zodiac, and your argumentative instincts could make things worse. Troubles are ahead at work, as well as family feuds. For now, agree to disagree and save the devil’s advocate for another day. Read Clap When You Land (May 5, Quill Tree Books) by Elizabeth Acevedo. Two teen girls lead very different lives in the Dominican Republic and New York City. But after a devastating plane crash, in the process of grieving their lost father, they learn of each other’s existence for the first time. After learning their father’s secret, can their bittersweet bond help them face their new reality?

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Keeping a routine is crucial for Capricorns in May. You love a carefully organized planner, and focusing on goals will do a lot for your mental health. Look for things to celebrate this month as well. Plan a virtual birthday party or a special event with family at home. No one can plan a party like a Capricorn! It’s also a great month for romance, so make time for a special date. I recommend Big Summer (May 5, Atria Books) by Jennifer Weiner. Daphne and Drue haven’t spoken in six years since a big fight ended their friendship. So Daphne is surprised when Drue asks her to be the maid-of-honor for her Cape Cod society wedding. As things go awry, the two wonder if a new kind of friendship can bring them back together.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

You’ve got a way with words in May, Aquarius. Persuasion is your superpower, and when things get tough this month, you can bring people together. Frustrations at work abound, but you can rally the team with a solid pep talk. Your silver tongue will also be a blessing for lifting your family’s spirits. But don’t make any promises you can’t keep; it will only make things worse. A cozy mystery is just what the doctor ordered. Read A Deadly Inside Scoop (May 12, Berkley Books) by Abby Collette. Bronwyn has her hands full as the new owner of her family’s ice cream shop. But when a dead body shows up outside on re-opening day and her father is the lead suspect, she must balance running a business with trying to solve the mystery and clear her father’s name.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Pisces are feeling sensitive this month. It’s a hard time to be a water sign, with emotions running high. Your tendency to worry about others is wearing you down, and you might take things personally that you could normally brush off. Luckily, your family is a source of strength for you. May is a good time to connect with loved ones near and far. A good chat will bring great relief. Check out Officer Clemmons: A Memoir (May 5, Catapult) by Dr. François S. Clemmons. Dr. Clemmons gained fame as a beloved character on Mr. Rogers’s Neighborhood, where he made history as the first African American with a recurring role on a children’s television show. In this memoir, he shares the story of the choices and sacrifices that made him such an iconic figure.

