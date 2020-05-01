23+ Adorable Ways To Show Your Indie Bookstore Pride

Maybe you’ve already got 14,000 books on the way and you’re looking for a different way to support you favorite indie bookstore, or maybe you wanna help out an indie bookstore that you’d love to take a nice, long trip to once social distancing is over. Well, look no further than Bonfire! Bonfire is a super awesome website where organizations can sell stuff free of charge to raise money. Maybe you need a comfy lounge shirt, a mug for your favorite beverage, or even a tote to make those grocery runs more efficient. Check out some of their current offerings below, and check here for a complete list of all indie bookstore campaigns!

Hobart Book Village is a whole collection of adorable shops in upstate New York. Support this unique colony of bookstores all at once with this cool T-shirt!

Don’t have a specific indie you wanna rep? This T-shirt supports a national campaign to support indie bookstores. You can learn more about their mission here, and donate without purchase here!

This tote supports Binc, the only not-for-profit in the country dedicated to helping bookstores in need. You can also get this simple, cute as heck design on a T-shirt.

This adorable grey T-shirt supports indie bookstores all over Richmond, Virginia, so you don’t have to play favorites! You can follow this campaign over on Instagram @RichmondReads.





You can also get a mug or a tote!

You can also grab a mug!

You can also get a T-shirt or tote!

Find even more impactful ways to support your local indie bookstore here, and learn more about shopping your indie online here.