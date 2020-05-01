23+ Adorable Ways To Show Your Indie Bookstore Pride
Maybe you’ve already got 14,000 books on the way and you’re looking for a different way to support you favorite indie bookstore, or maybe you wanna help out an indie bookstore that you’d love to take a nice, long trip to once social distancing is over. Well, look no further than Bonfire! Bonfire is a super awesome website where organizations can sell stuff free of charge to raise money. Maybe you need a comfy lounge shirt, a mug for your favorite beverage, or even a tote to make those grocery runs more efficient. Check out some of their current offerings below, and check here for a complete list of all indie bookstore campaigns!
Hobart Book Village from Hobart, NY
Hobart Book Village is a whole collection of adorable shops in upstate New York. Support this unique colony of bookstores all at once with this cool T-shirt!
#SaveIndieBookstores
Don’t have a specific indie you wanna rep? This T-shirt supports a national campaign to support indie bookstores. You can learn more about their mission here, and donate without purchase here!
Buffalo Street Books from Ithaca, NY
Books Are Chic Tote for BINC
This tote supports Binc, the only not-for-profit in the country dedicated to helping bookstores in need. You can also get this simple, cute as heck design on a T-shirt.
Richmond Reads
This adorable grey T-shirt supports indie bookstores all over Richmond, Virginia, so you don’t have to play favorites! You can follow this campaign over on Instagram @RichmondReads.
Aaron’s Books from Lititz, PA
The Bookshop from Nashville, TN
You can also get a mug or a tote!
Vroman’s Bookstore from Pasadena, CA
Print: A Bookstore from Portland, ME
Diesel, A Bookstore from Los Angeles, CA
Fountain Bookstore from Richmond, VA
Riverrun Bookstore from Portsmouth, NH
Third Place Books from Seattle, WA
Malaprop’s Bookstore/Cafe from Asheville, NC
Greenlight Bookstore from Brooklyn, NY
You can also grab a mug!
The Willow Bookstore from Perham, MN
Lemonade Bookstore
Liberty Bay Books from Poulsbo, WA
Terrace Books from Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn
You can also get a T-shirt or tote!
Byrd’s Books from Bethel, CT
Loyalty Bookstore from Washington D.C.
Find even more impactful ways to support your local indie bookstore here, and learn more about shopping your indie online here.