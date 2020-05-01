Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

23+ Adorable Ways To Show Your Indie Bookstore Pride

Maybe you’ve already got 14,000 books on the way and you’re looking for a different way to support you favorite indie bookstore, or maybe you wanna help out an indie bookstore that you’d love to take a nice, long trip to once social distancing is over. Well, look no further than Bonfire! Bonfire is a super awesome website where organizations can sell stuff free of charge to raise money. Maybe you need a comfy lounge shirt, a mug for your favorite beverage, or even a tote to make those grocery runs more efficient. Check out some of their current offerings below, and check here for a complete list of all indie bookstore campaigns!

Hobart Book Village T-shirt from Bonfire

Hobart Book Village from Hobart, NY

Hobart Book Village is a whole collection of adorable shops in upstate New York. Support this unique colony of bookstores all at once with this cool T-shirt!

Everybody Counts or Nobody Counts by #SaveIndieBookstores T-shirt from Bonfire

#SaveIndieBookstores

Don’t have a specific indie you wanna rep? This T-shirt supports a national campaign to support indie bookstores. You can learn more about their mission here, and donate without purchase here!

Buffalo Street Books from Ithaca, NY Sweatshirt from Bonfire

Buffalo Street Books from Ithaca, NY

Books are CHIC Tote to support BINC from Bonfire

Books Are Chic Tote for BINC

This tote supports Binc, the only not-for-profit in the country dedicated to helping bookstores in need. You can also get this simple, cute as heck design on a T-shirt.

Richmond Reads T-Shirt from Bonfire

Richmond Reads

This adorable grey T-shirt supports indie bookstores all over Richmond, Virginia, so you don’t have to play favorites! You can follow this campaign over on Instagram @RichmondReads.

Aaron's Books from Lititz, PA Bonfire

Aaron’s Books from Lititz, PA


The Bookshop from Nashville, TN Crewneck tee Bonfire

The Bookshop from Nashville, TN

You can also get a mug or a tote!

Voman's Bookstore from Pasadena, CA T-shirt Bonfire

Vroman’s Bookstore from Pasadena, CA

Print: A Bookstore T-shirt from Portland, ME Bonfire

Print: A Bookstore from Portland, ME

DIESEL, A Bookstore from Los Angeles, CA T-shirt

Diesel, A Bookstore from Los Angeles, CA

Fountain Bookstore from Richmond, VA T-shirt Bonfire

Fountain Bookstore from Richmond, VA

Riverrun Bookstore from Portsmouth, NH T-shirt Bonfire

Riverrun Bookstore from Portsmouth, NH

Third Place Books from Seattle, WA T-shirt Bonfire

Third Place Books from Seattle, WA

Malaprop's Bookstore/Cafe from Asheville, NC T-shirt Bonfire

Malaprop’s Bookstore/Cafe from Asheville, NC

Greenlight Bookstore from Brooklyn, NY T-shirt Bonfire

Greenlight Bookstore from Brooklyn, NY

You can also grab a mug!

The Willow Bookstore from Perham, MN T-shirt Bonfire

The Willow Bookstore from Perham, MN

Lemonade Mobile Bookstore T-shirt Bonfire

Lemonade Bookstore

Liberty Bay Books from Poulsbo, WA Sweatshirt Bonfire

Liberty Bay Books from Poulsbo, WA

Terrace Books from Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn Mug Bonfire

Terrace Books from Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn

You can also get a T-shirt or tote!

Byrd's Books from Bethel, CT T-shirt Bonfire

Byrd’s Books from Bethel, CT

Loyalty Books from DC, MD Sweatshirt Bonfire

Loyalty Bookstore from Washington D.C.

Find even more impactful ways to support your local indie bookstore here,  and learn more about shopping your indie online here.

Bookworks from Albuquerque, NM Sweatshirt Bonfire

Bookworks from Albuquerque, NM

Solid State Books from DC, ME T-shirt Bonfire

Solid State Books from Washington, D.C.

