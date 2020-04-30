These Paranormal Cozy Mysteries Will Cast a Spell on You

There’s no better way to escape the real world than with paranormal cozy mysteries. From ghosts and goblins to witches and werewolves, these books are filled with supernatural creatures of all kinds, along with the traditional cozy elements like murder and mayhem.

Cozy mystery books are the perfect kind of books for marathon reading, as they usually contain more than ten in a series and are relatively inexpensive. And no matter what paranormal creature you’re looking for, there is a cozy mystery series about it!

There are hundreds (really, hundreds) of paranormal cozy mysteries out there, but here are just a few series to get you started!

The Enchanted Bay Mysteries by Esme Addison

After the tragic death of her mother, Alex’s father banned her from ever visiting her aunt and cousins. More than 20 years later, Alex finally accepts an invitation to help out the family business, an herbal apothecary. The rumors around the small town swirl with secrets about her family, that they use magic to heal. The rumors only get worse when someone is poisoned, and Alex’s aunt is arrested for murder. It’s up to Alex to find the true killer before she winds up next. If you’re starting out reading paranormal cozy mysteries, this is a classic and great place to start.

Book #1: A Spell for Trouble

The Gethsemane Brown Mysteries by Alexia Gordon

Gethsemane Brown is a struggling musician, so when a paying job finally opens up to her, she needs to take it. And with this job comes a place to live—she’ll also be housesitting an Irish cliffside cottage. But nothing is ever that simple; the house is haunted by the cottage’s murdered owner. Gethsemane sets out to discover his true killer so he can finally rest in peace. This ghost cozy mystery series is a fun paranormal read and an armchair travel series all in one!

Book #1: Murder in G Major

Retired Witches Mysteries by Joyce Lavene, #1 Spell Booked

Molly, Elsie, and Olivia were famed for their curio shop in North Carolina, but somehow they never managed to thwart time itself. Their magic fades as they age, and now they’re being asked to give up their magic and train three new witches. Of course, things don’t go quite as planned. This supernatural cozy mystery series features older protagonists, magic, and murder!

Book #1: Spell Booked

Ghost Hunter Mysteries by Victoria Laurie

M.J. and Gilley are partners in their ghost-hunting business, and their newest client wants them to solve his grandfather’s murder. But that isn’t the only ghost that lurks in the house, and M.J. and Gilley find themselves caught in between too many rivalries to count.

Book #1: What’s a Ghoul to Do?

The Witchcraft Mysteries by Juliet Blackwell

This charming paranormal cozy mystery series takes place in Lily’s vintage clothing store in San Francisco, where she hopes for a normal life. She’s tired of her magical abilities drawing all kinds of trouble to her. But when a client is murdered, Lily has to use her ability to sense vibrations from the past to solve the crime.

Book #1: Secondhand Spirits

The Southern Ghost Hunter Mysteries by Angie Fox

Graphic designer Verity Long accidentally traps a ghost on her property, and soon she finds she can see all kinds of spirits. In this ghost cozy mystery series, she partners up with Ellis Wydell, the town’s notorious rule-breaker, to help put an end to ghoulish disturbances around town.

Book #1: Southern Spirits

If you’re not quite ready to jump all the way into paranormal cozy mysteries, start with this series! This is the fourth book in Kyra Davis’s Sophie Katz Murder Mysteries—the first three don’t deal with the supernatural at all! Sophie is in love with a Victorian house. She wants to buy it no matter the drawbacks, even if that means dealing with some spirits lingering around the house. To top it all off, her ex is her real estate agent. Things could not be worse.

Book #1: Sex, Murder, and a Double Latte

Nocturne Falls by Kristen Painter

In Nocturne Falls, Halloween is celebrated 365 days a year. Tourists think it’s just for fun, but the supernatural creatures populating the town keep up pretenses so no one figures out they’re actually vampires, werewolves, witches, and more. In the first book in this paranormal mystery series, Delaney James changes her identity to save herself from her mobster boss, pretending to be a mail-order bride. But what she doesn’t know is that her new groom is a 400-year-old vampire.

Book #1: The Vampire’s Mail Order Bride

Supernatural books not for you? Check out some more cozy mystery series recommendations!