Michelle Obama’s BECOMING Will Be a Netflix Documentary: Critical Linking, April 30, 2020

Critical Linking is a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web sponsored by our Debbie Macomber prize pack giveaway! Enter here.

“The official description reads: Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.”

Netflix and happy tears, amirite?

“Libro.fm has shared the funniest and most popular audiobooks that readers are listening to right now. Here are the best ones:”

Category ID: 795

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Short and sweet! Over 20 funny listens to check out now.

“Smith, who is Black, queer, and publicly living with HIV, is unapologetic about choosing to live in their truth, both on social media and within their work. These intersections—Blackness, queerness, and being HIV-positive—are all parts of an existence that many Black queer people suffer under, the multiple systems of oppression often creating the impossibility of surviving or sustaining a feasible quality of life. Yet Smith continues to rise, refusing to be disregarded as just another Black statistic. In this interview, Smith opens up about their work, their health, and their decision to be unapologetically Black amid a white-dominated cultural landscape.”

George M. Johnson interviewed Danez Smith and these are both names you should know.