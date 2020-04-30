Featured Trailer: A LAST GOODBYE

From the award-winning team behind You Are Stardust, Wild Ideas and You Are Never Alone comes a gentle and accessible look at how animals mourn. From elephants to whales and parrots to people, A Last Goodbye reveals how all creatures grieve loved ones and support each other during difficult times. Backed by scientific research and illustrated with stunning dioramas, this book reinforces our connections to nature and to each other. “Scientifically sound and philosophically profound.” — Kirkus Reviews, Starred Review