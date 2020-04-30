Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Book Fetish: Volume 403

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 403, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

When It Rains It Poes Sweatshirt: I want to lounge in all the literary pun sweatshirts.

When It Rains It Poes Sweatshirt

Fell Asleep Here Spoon Bookmark: Isn’t this a lovely way to upcycle an old spoon?

Spoon Bookmark

Books Help You Grow the Flowers in Your Brain Print: Plant something wonderful!


Books Help You Grow Flowers in Your Brain Print

Classic Book Stack Vinyl Sticker: Get this lovely little book stack on a sticker for your water bottle or laptop!

Classic Book Stack Vinyl Sticker

The Book Was Better T-Shirt: Sometimes a simple T-shirt with a straightforward message is the best.

The Book Was Better T-shirt

Check out Book Marks, a reading tracker inspired by Bullet journaling!

