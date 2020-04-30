Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 403, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

When It Rains It Poes Sweatshirt: I want to lounge in all the literary pun sweatshirts.

Fell Asleep Here Spoon Bookmark: Isn’t this a lovely way to upcycle an old spoon?

Books Help You Grow the Flowers in Your Brain Print: Plant something wonderful!



Classic Book Stack Vinyl Sticker: Get this lovely little book stack on a sticker for your water bottle or laptop!

The Book Was Better T-Shirt: Sometimes a simple T-shirt with a straightforward message is the best.