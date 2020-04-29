Shakespeare Cross-Stitch Patterns Are Indeed Violent Delights

Shakespeare may have foretold that violent delights have violent ends, but when it comes to stabbing canvas with a needle and thread, it’s simply not true. Indeed, a good cross-stitch project brings about both the violent delight and a delightful end. As we come to the end of April, wherein every year we celebrate the Bard in all of his myriad manifestations, why not pick up some Shakespeare cross-stitch patterns? Find below an array of patterns from all of the genres of Shakespeare’s finest.

These are all instant downloads via Etsy, so you don’t even need to wait to get needling.

Shakespeare Cross-Stitch Patterns

This Othello cross-stitch will keep you busy for a while. It’s really eye-catching, too. $9.

For beginners, try out this “Though she be little, she is fierce” cross-stitch. $4.

“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.” Indeed. $4.50.

Thanks, Hamlet! $4.

This sassy cross-stitch is great: “Stop making drama. You’re not Shakespeare.” $4.50.

Always a fun one: “To quote Hamlet Act III, Scene iii, Line 87 — ‘No’“. $4.50.

“Something wicked this way comes.” $6.

One of the funniest, most bizarre Shakespeare lines from A Winter’s Tale: “Exit, pursued by a bear.”$3.35.

It’s a mini Shakespeare library! $6.50.

Oh Lady Macbeth! Always so very wise. So very Slytherin. $2.25.

Is Billy Shakes your homeboy? You’ll want to declare it brightly. $6.

From As You Like It. $6.

Looking for a project to keep you busy for a bit? Why not try out this cross stitch of Puck’s final speech in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. $8.75.

Stitch the handsome devil himself. $9.

Shakespearian insults are fantastic. $3.50.

From Much Ado About Nothing: “There was a star danced, and under that I was born.” $5.25.

“If music be the food of love, play on” from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. $4.

Prospero, prospero! $4.30.

This might be my favorite of the bunch. Beautifully witchy, spooky, Halloween vibes for this Macbeth witches cross stitch. $6.

