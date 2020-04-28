Whether mythology has long been your passion or you are eager to begin, you have come to the right place to be matched to your next young adult read. From sirens to serpents, sisters to Sisyphus, mythology is ripe with scandal and revenge. I’ve been hooked since I read a very raw, perhaps scandalous book on basic Greek mythology before middle school. (Some of the stories only made sense much later. Thankfully.) Conveniently for my greedy hands, the Percy Jackson series by Rick Riordan came out soon after. And today I dream of seeing the Broadway musical Hadestown, which tells both the stories of Persephone and Hades and Eurydice and Orpheus.

Why are myths so timeless and consuming? Perhaps because there is something just too tempting about delving into a book where the characters—and sometimes their fates—are known even when the reader is unsure as to how the author will reframe the tale. Cultures and traditions dance around their mythology, even our annual calendars still reflecting the Roman gods.

And what better genre to explore and push the boundaries of mythology than young adult fiction? Myths fit very neatly within YA. The genre is already full of powerful historical fiction, fantasy, and contemporary tales about teens coming of age and completing impossible feats. There is hope in the voices of characters who are not wearied by the world, but eager to stare down gods and fight against fate. YA characters harbor endless hope, a weapon that strikes down many monsters.

The mythology included in the books in this quiz do not solely come from Greek and Roman cultures. There are traditional tales from India; supernatural teenagers of color roaming modern cities; and a collection of retellings from East and South Asia by authors who wished they had access to such stories when they were growing up. Each book provides insight into the magic that may have been, and the magic that is yet to come.

Don’t wait another moment. Take the quiz below to find out what YA mythological tale you should read next.

Category ID: 480

Category ID: 2822

Category ID: 468

What’s Up in YA? Newsletter Sign up for What's Up In YA? to receive all things young adult literature. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Looking for more to read? Check out 6 YA Fantasy Novels by #OwnVoices Authors, or the other YA mythological tales included in this quiz: