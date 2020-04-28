When it comes to iconic superheroes, Wonder Woman is at the top of the list. Last year’s hit blockbuster movie starring Gal Gadot only served to remind people everywhere of what a badass the character truly is. From her willingness to help those in need to her incredible courage, she’s a role model that pretty much anyone can get behind.

If you want to summon your own hero-like strength, here are some inspiring Wonder Woman quotes from the film and the comics to leave you feeling empowered:

Wonder Woman Quotes On inner strength

“What one does when faced with the truth is more difficult than you’d think.”



—Diana Prince, Wonder Woman movie

“You are stronger than you believe. You have greater powers than you know.”

—Antiope to Diana, Wonder Woman movie

Steve Trevor: “This war is—a great big mess. And there’s not a whole lot you and I can do about that. We can get back to London and try to get the men who can.”



Diana: “I am the man who can.”—Wonder Woman movie

“If it means interfering in an ensconced, outdated system, to help just one woman, man or child…I’m willing to accept the consequences.”

—Wonder Woman #170

“If no one else will defend the world, then I must.”



—Diana, Wonder Woman movie

Wonder Woman Quotes ON HUMANKIND

“Because no matter how small an act of kindness or generosity or simple positivity you put out into the world, it will make a difference.”

—Wonder Woman comic

“When it comes to procreation, men are essential, but for pleasure, not necessary.”

—Diana tells Steve of what she learned from reading about men’s anatomy and function, Wonder Woman movie

“Please take my hand. I give it to you as a gesture of friendship and love, and of faith freely given. I give you my hand and welcome you into my dream.”

—Wonder Woman, #167

“A deal is a promise and a promise is unbreakable.”

—Diana reminds Steve, Wonder Woman movie

“I used to want to save the world. To end war and bring peace to mankind; but then I glimpsed the darkness that lives within their light. I learnt that inside every one of them there will always be both. The choice each must make for themselves—something no hero will ever defeat.”

— Diana, Wonder Woman movie

Wonder Woman Quotes On fighting for justice

“We have a saying, my people. Don’t kill if you can wound, don’t wound if you can subdue, don’t subdue if you can pacify, and don’t raise your hand at all until you’ve first extended it.”

—Wonder Woman, Vol. 3, No. 25

“Fighting doesn’t make you a hero.”

—Queen Hippolyta tells a young Diana, Wonder Woman movie

“If loss makes you doubt your belief in justice, then you never truly believed in justice at all.”

—Wonder Woman, Vol. 3: The Circle

“I will fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.”

—Diana, Wonder Woman movie

“Now I know, that only love can truly save the world. So I stay, I fight, and I give, for the world I know can be.”

—Diana, Wonder Woman movie