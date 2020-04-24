Friday Fund Days: Drop Some Dollars And Help Some Classrooms!

With the world being a difficult place for those of any marginalized background, one of the things those of us who are looking to do something can do is donate to those in need. Thousands of teachers each year ask for a little help with seeking supplies for their classrooms via Donors Choose; organizations that do work with at-risk communities like prison populations seek spare change to advocate for and bring literacy to those groups and nonprofits that provide necessary resources to empower women and people of color are always hoping for a few bucks to make their vital work possible.

Enter: Friday Fund Days.

Book Riot readers have helped fund hundreds of classrooms over the last few years, and we’ll help bring funds to hundreds more. Each Friday, we’ll highlight two classrooms or other literacy-focused, important projects in hopes you’ll help them reach their goals to bring literature, advocacy, and education to others.

Even if you can’t spare money, any social sharing you can offer to the projects each week absolutely helps: you never know who’ll find it and have the means by which to make the project’s fundraising goals reached. More, you’ll bring awareness to the unmet needs in communities around the world, as well as right in your own back yard.

When all else feels hard or hopeless, remember that you can and do make a difference.

A Place To Sit, Austin East Magnet High School, Knoxville, TN. $909 Help me give my students a comfortable seat by way of tables and chairs. My Students My students are creative learners who have the ability to tackle any problem put before them. When shown that they can do the math before them, they strive. I absolutely love getting to see their excitement when they solve a difficult problem or learn a skill that they didn't believe they could accomplish. All that is needed for my students to achieve is for people to believe in them rather than make assumptions about what and who they think these kids are and what they can accomplish. My Project Help me give my students a comfortable place to sit in my classroom by donating tables and chairs. My students currently use individual desks. These are very difficult to use because many high school students are unable to fit in them comfortably. My students need a place where they can collaborate with their peers. They also need a place where they can store needed materials without dropping them on the floor due to lack of space. If given better seating, it is my belief that my students will feel more comfortable and will be better able to focus on the work before them.

Help me give my students access to a slab roller, an essential piece of equipment for any ceramics studio, a cart to store their work, and new glazes to make their work shine!

My Students

My students come to art class every day, ready to dive into their work. They are excited, energetic, and enthusiastic about making art. Our school is a dynamic and welcoming environment that strives to challenge and support our entire student body. My students crave new and dynamic art projects. I strive to incorporate new and emerging technology into my curriculum as often as I can. I want my students to be exposed to as many forms of art as possible, from the traditional to the experimental.

My Project

My students love working with clay! They understand how working with clay connects them to people and cultures from the past. Students also love to use clay to express themselves and explore contemporary issues and ideas. The materials I am requesting will help my students experience what it’s like to create art in a true ceramics studio. I am offering a ceramics course for the first time in many, many years and our studio is lacking the essential equipment needed for students to have a full experience. Our current art budget allows for the purchase of consumables, but we have not had the means to purchase any new equipment. With these materials, students will be able to learn how to hand build functional and sculptural pieces of pottery, store and care for their work, and create beautiful surfaces with different glazes. These essential pieces of equipment will serve students in future ceramics classes for years to come.