Fictional Libraries You’ll Wish Were Real: The List List #397

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Autostraddle: 8 Great Space Operas with Queer Women and Non-Binary Characters

at Book Marks: 13 Books Where the Earth Comes Alive

at Brightly: Green Books for Eco-Minded Kids and Parents

at Bustle: Your National Poetry Month 2020 Required Reading List

at BuzzFeed: 36 Great Books You Might Not Know About

at Comics Beat: Shut In Theater: 8 comics about being stuck inside

at Crime Reads: Eight Novels to Make You Question Reality

at Electric Lit: 10 Unmissable Books From the “Flyover States”

at Epic Reads: 38 Fantasy Worlds You Can Disappear Into Right Now

at Get Literary: 6 Books to Read Based on Your Favorite Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Character

at Lit Hub: Five International Crime Novels You Should Read This April

at POPSUGAR: 26 Books Every True Disney Fan Should Have in Their Collection

at Riveted: Fictional Libraries That You’ll Wish Were Real

at Tor.com: Books That Grab You