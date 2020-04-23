Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Book Fetish: Volume 402

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 402, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Jane Austen Litograph Puzzle: Calling all puzzle people! Litographs is launching a puzzle collection! This is just one of many wonderful classic designs.

Reading Bean: Maximum comfort while reading is important, so check out these reading beans that help you support your book while cozied up in your reading nook!

Escape from The Evil Garden Board Game: Looking for another way to pass the time during quarantine? Check out this board game inspired by Edward Gorey’s work!

Giraffe Book Stack Sweatshirt: Stay cozy at home with this cute sweatshirt!

Reading Together Embroidery Kit: Here’s another cute embroidery project to keep you occupied while you listen to audiobooks and dream of warmer days spent outside!

