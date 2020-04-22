Zoom Backgrounds For Bibliophiles: Critical Linking, April 22, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by Wednesday Books.

“Whether you’re a librarian doing storytimes from your couch or a library fan missing in-person visits, here are eight photos of light, bright, and beautiful libraries to ensure that next time you go on camera, the library’s behind you all the way.

(Don’t worry, library copyright experts—they’re all licensed for reuse!)”

Get your Zoom on with beautiful bookish backgrounds!

“‘The dance recipes and stylistic descriptions of basse dance [a popular 15th- and 16th-century court dance] in the Leges Dansandi contain important material for comparison with the extensive and more complex 15th-century repertoires preserved in treatises and dancemasters’ manuals.’

Category ID: 795

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Fair enough. But beyond its elegant descriptions, the book is also full of surprisingly blunt advice about dance floor hygiene and etiquette. Just check out some of Arena’s pointers.”

Some real gems like make sure your codpiece is tied well!

“The UMass Amherst Libraries have announced the installation of the peregrine falcon camera atop the W. E. B. Du Bois Library. The livestream can be viewed on the Libraries’ website and YouTube channel and falcon activities are posted on the official Du Bois Falcons Twitter account.”

Falcon cam!