Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

2020 Women’s Prize for Fiction Shortlist Announced

Celebrating excellence, originality, and accessibility in writing by women in English from across the world and now in its 25th year, the Women’s Prize for Fiction has announced its 2020 shortlist. The six finalists include Booker Prize co-winner Bernardine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other and a range of books from well-established authors like Hilary Mantel and Jenny Offill to the notable debut Dominicana by Angie Cruz. The winner will now be announced on September 9, pushed back from its original date of June 3.

Chair of the judges Martha Lane Fox commented on the list, “We are all living in challenging, sad, and complex times so incredible stories provide hope, a moment of escape and a point of connection now more than ever. Choosing the shortlist was tough—we went slowly and carefully and passions ran high—just as you would want in such a process. But we are all so proud of these books—all readers will find solace if they pick one up.”

The 2020 judging panel includes chair Martha Lane Fox; writer and activist Scarlett Curtis; writer and activist Melanie Eusebe; co-founder of the Black British Business Awards, author, and comedian Viv Groskop; and Paula Hawkins, international bestselling author of The Girl on the Train.

Category ID: 470

2020 Women’s Prize for Fiction Shortlist

Dominicana by Angie Cruz

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes

The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel

Hamnet by Maggie O’ Farrell

Weather by Jenny Offill

Curious about what didn’t make the shortlist? Check out the complete longlist:

2020 Women’s Prize for Fiction Longlist Announced

We're giving away a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble! Enter here:

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words