Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Medieval Reads Day

We’re stepping way back in time, into a world of knights, court intrigue, castles, and legends. We’ve got some medieval mysteries for you to solve; fantasy tales of royalty, battles, and quests; history books that look at and beyond the Western world; and so much more. We brought it all out for a full day of bookish medieval topics sure to fascinate and educate.

Pull the sword from that stone over there, and get ready for an adventure:

10 of the Best Medieval Romance Stories

Bodice rippers and more--get ready to swoon and pine for the Medieval romance stories in these romance novels and works of historical fiction.

We're giving away a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble! Enter here:

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words