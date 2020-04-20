Medieval Reads Day

We’re stepping way back in time, into a world of knights, court intrigue, castles, and legends. We’ve got some medieval mysteries for you to solve; fantasy tales of royalty, battles, and quests; history books that look at and beyond the Western world; and so much more. We brought it all out for a full day of bookish medieval topics sure to fascinate and educate.

Pull the sword from that stone over there, and get ready for an adventure:

Today 10 of the Best Medieval Romance Stories Bodice rippers and more--get ready to swoon and pine for the Medieval romance stories in these romance novels and works of historical fiction.

Today 10 Books With Our Favorite Fictional Knights These aren't your average knights in shining armor--these are some of the best fictional knights, featured in these thrilling stories.

Today 8 Courtly Medieval Female Writers Learn more about these medieval female writers and members of the courts of Japan and Europe, with works ranging from poetry to autobiographies.

Today 10 Great Medieval (and Medieval-ish) Mystery Books Make like Sir Sherlock and go way back to medieval times and with these 10 medieval mystery books and medieval-adjacent mystery novels!

Today Get Spellbound By These Magical Medieval Fantasy Books Explore castles, embark on adventuresome quests, and save the day with the characters in these magical medieval fantasy books.

Today 8 Great Medieval History Reads From East to West Get your ancient history on with this starter list of excellent medieval history books encompassing the Middle Ages in the Eastern and Western world.

Today 8 Fascinating Characters From Arthurian Legend You may know King Arthur and Merlin, but there are many other characters from Arthurian legends worth considering. Here are some interesting ones.

Today 9 Medieval Poets You Will Actually Enjoy Reading Not all medieval poetry is boring. It can be sexy, searing, poignant, and graceful. Here are 9 such examples of medieval poets everyone can enjoy.

Today 6 of the Best Medieval Young Adult Books From raw views of warband brutality, to new worlds crafted after South Asian culture during the middle ages, these medieval YA books have it all.