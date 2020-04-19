6 Children’s Books by Women Authors Perfect for Earth Day

Environmental issues like pollution and climate change are some of the biggest problems of our time. There are no quick solutions and many different approaches, but there are a lot of people are working to make sure that the environment is healthy and respected.

One initiative that puts the spotlight on the environment and its issues is Earth Day.

What is Earth Day? Dating back to 1970, it’s an annual international event dedicated to “education about environmental issues,” per History. U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson played an important role in establishing Earth Day, inspired by anti-Vietnam war protests in the 1960s. Earth Day has become a day not only of education, but a day of action, too, during which many people do volunteer work.

In honor of Earth Day, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 22, 2020, here are several books for the young readers in your life. No one is ever too young or old, to start learning about taking care of Mother Nature and Planet Earth.

This book discusses good things that people are doing for the environment, plus the not so good things, like littering. It also includes interesting but surprising facts about the waste that people produce and what happens to it – and it’ll get you thinking.

Readers can learn about making good decision for the environment at home, by swapping certain products for others. Not only does this book educate, it also helps young readers to start to take action. According to the book, no action is too small.

Thank You, Earth: a Love Letter to Our Planet by April Pulley Sayre

Including beautiful photos by author and photographer April Pulley Sayre, this picture books is varied.

According to the description, it presents children with concepts like science and biology in poetic form. And don’t forget to check out the conservation project ideas that young readers might like in the book.

We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom and Michaela Goade

Water is key to life. Protecting the world’s water is one of the many crucial environmental issues today. This book focuses on just that: protecting Earth’s water. It’s inspired by several movements led by Indigenous people in North America. Both the author and illustrator are members of Indigenous communities.

Shark Lady: the True Story of How Eugenie Clark Became the Ocean’s Most Fearless Scientist by Jess Keating and Marta Alvarez Miguens

Scientist Eugenie Clark really was known as “Shark Lady” – it’s not just the title of the book. A shark expert, Clark had to overcome different challenges in order to do what she loved, which is study sharks. In addition to teaching young readers about Clark’s life and contributions, there are also shark facts for them to enjoy.

Save the Bees by Bethany Stahl

Believe it or not, insects are important animals. While many of us may find them annoying or gross, they play a role in their ecosystems.

By reading this book, children will learn about why it’s worth saving bees specifically. A bee teaches two kids all about bees and pollination, which they carry out and affects plants directly.

The Watcher: Jane Goodall’s Life With the Chimps by Jeanette Winter

Jane Goodall, the real-life woman this book is about, is an expert on chimpanzees. One of the most well-known primatologists all over the world, she has dedicated her life to helping animals.

In this book, readers can learn about Jane’s life as a child, all the way to adulthood; this includes her work with chimps. Goodall has led an extraordinary life. She’s one of the many conservationists that has worked a long time to make a positive difference.

Want more? Dig into these children’s books about the environment.