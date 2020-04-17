Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World
Mondays With Michelle Obama Launches Monday, April 20th

Starting Monday, April 20, for four consecutive Mondays through May 11, First Lady Michelle Obama will be treating children and fans everywhere to a reading of a beloved children’s book. Mondays with Michelle Obama is part of Penguin Random House’s literacy initiative titled “Read Together, Be Together,” and they’ve teamed up with other folks like PBS KIDS and Penguin Young Readers to bring these live streams to everyone via YouTube and Facebook.

All four of the Mondays with Michelle Obama livestreams will take place at 12:00 PM (noon) EST, and will be available afterwards for those who can’t make it. The schedule is as follows:

Read Together, Be Together was originally meant to launch in summer, but with recent events taken into account, it started early in March with a slew of virtual read-alongs as well as resources for the specific titles available on their webpage. PBS KIDS has also made literacy resources available for parents on their own page. The goal of this initiative is to empower young kids to read, and Mrs. Obama is ready to be part of the celebration.

Don’t worry. We won’t judge you for streaming the storytime if you don’t have kids. In fact, we’ll be right there with you.

