Friday Fund Day: Drop Some Dollars and Help Some Classrooms

With the world being a difficult place for those of any marginalized background, one of the things those of us who are looking to do something can do is donate to those in need. Thousands of teachers each year ask for a little help with seeking supplies for their classrooms via Donors Choose; organizations that do work with at-risk communities like prison populations seek spare change to advocate for and bring literacy to those groups; and nonprofits that provide necessary resources to empower women and people of color are always hoping for a few bucks to make their vital work possible.

Enter: Friday Fund Days.

Book Riot readers have helped fund hundreds of classrooms over the last few years, and we’ll help bring funds to hundreds more. Each Friday, we’ll highlight two classrooms or other literacy-focused, important projects in hopes you’ll help them reach their goals to bring literature, advocacy, and education to others.

Even if you can’t spare money, any social sharing you can offer to the projects each week absolutely helps: you never know who’ll find it and have the means by which to make the project’s fundraising goals reached. More, you’ll bring awareness to the unmet needs in communities around the world, as well as right in your own back yard.

When all else feels hard or hopeless, remember that you can and do make a difference.

This Week’s Projects

The Project

“The books that I have chosen for my class will help them to connect problems and issues that are going on in the world around them. [The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas] is a story about teenagers and racism, police brutality and activism! During Black History month we had speakers come into the classroom and talk about these very topics! What a way to bring these very serious topics full circle. I know my students will get a lot out of reading this book and sharing ways to make the world a better place in their eyes!”

More than half of the students attending this school come from low-income households. Those in Ms. Jennings’ classroom are the academic lowest 25% in the school.

Click here to donate to Ms. Jennings’ classroom.

The Project

“Reading every day is very important. My students need books to learn new vocabulary words, new ideas, and to enjoy new stories. They read every day for twenty minutes and having updated books in the classroom library would be wonderful.

Guided reading is very important and having the appropriate books for the different group levels will help me to instruct my groups more effectively.

My students enjoy reading! These new books can encourage the whole class to read at home. Some of my students do not have books to read at home and these books can help them to continue learning after school.”

Nearly all of the students in this classroom are from low-income households; many receive free lunches and snacks. Their teacher, Mrs. M, says, “Despite all of the challenges these students face in their daily lives, each student comes to school ready to learn and succeed.”

Click here to donate to Mrs. M’s classroom.

The lives of students can be impacted by your generosity; donating to or simply sharing their classroom needs on social media can make such a huge difference. Thank you for being part of their learning journey.