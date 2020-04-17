5 Horror Novels Driven by Maternal Instinct: The List List #396

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Bustle: 20 Long Books That Will Take You *All* Of Quarantine To Read

at BuzzFeed: 25 Childhood Book Covers That Will Make You Say “OMG, I Remember That One!”

at Crime Reads: 7 Transformational Books to Read in Your Treehouse

at Electric Lit: A Drag Queen Recommends 7 Books About Rejecting Normality

at Epic Reads: 16 YA Books With Plot Twists as Wild as ‘Riverdale’

at Get Literary: Beyond the Shire: 5 High-Fantasy, Immersive Reads for Fans of Tolkien

at Lit Hub: Five Novels About Some Shitty Ways to Make a Living

at POPSUGAR: 15 Fluffy Romance Novels That Will Make Your Heart Feel So Full

at Riveted: If You Love the CW’s Nancy Drew, You’ll Love These Books

at SYFY Wire: 8 All Ages Comics to Keep Kids (and Parents) Happy During Lockdown

at Tor.com: Five Horror Novels Driven by Maternal Instinct

at Vulture: Samantha Irby’s 10 Favorite Books