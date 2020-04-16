Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 401, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Book and Cat Stack Enamel Pin: If books are stacked, but a cat isn’t around to sit on them, do those books really exist?

Yes, We’re Reading Sign: Look, the world might be shut down for the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t stop us from reading!

Typewriter Hipster Bag: This is a cute typewriter-themed bag that may not be big enough to fit a fat hardcover, but you should be able to slip your ereader in!

A Well-Read Woman is a Dangerous Creature Embroidery Kit: Looking for a new craft project? Embroidery kits are super simple, they come with all the supplies, and you can work on it while listening to a great audiobook!

Roald Dahl Mug: Do you love Dahl’s children’s books? Snag this mug, which features quotes and illustrations from some of his most memorable works!