The Issue With Audiobooks Being Taxed in the UK: Critical Linking, April 15, 2020

“So, why are they now the only form of literature subject to VAT? The so-called “stealth tax” on audiobooks affects the poorest and most vulnerable of potential readers and, given the UK’s challenge to improve childhood literacy rates, it seems at best unjust, and at worst, classist. But, it’s not the first time people have been priced out of reading. The UK doesn’t tax print literature, and only a few weeks ago it was agreed that the UK would remove VAT tax on e-books. However, this won’t be implemented until 1st December.”

Even if you don’t listen to audiobooks this is worth reading and learning about.

“Tom Gauld on a fairytale lockdown – cartoon”

If you need a laugh!

A message from all of us, to all of you. Together we'll get through. ‘Don't Quit' read by @IdrisElba More info > https://t.co/YhBpyb65Bh pic.twitter.com/zDPEDV3miW — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 10, 2020

Maybe you need some Idris Elba reciting a poem. (Don’t Quit by John Greenleaf Whittier)