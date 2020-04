Book Releases Delayed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Obviously it isn’t just the book world that has been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but for authors with books coming out in 2020, it has certainly changed the landscape. Authors with debuts amidst self-quarantine orders have had to find creative ways to host book release parties online and some bookish conventions have even gone digital. But for other authors, the pandemic has meant book releases being delayed due to COVID-19.

As the pandemic continues, more publishers may make the decision to push book releases, but with the help of authors over on Twitter and this extremely helpful running list of delayed books, I’ve put together a semi-comprehensive list new released dates. Be sure to support these authors by preordering their books, requesting copies from your local library, and hyping up their books on Instagram, Twitter, or however else you like to support your fave authors. We book lovers have to stick together right now!

Manipulated: Inside the Cyberwar to Hijack Elections and Distort the Truth by Theresa Payton

Original release: April 1, 2020

New release: April 22, 2020

Original release: April 23, 2020

New release: June 1, 2020

Original release: May 5, 2020

New release: June 2, 2020

Original release: May 5, 2020

New release: June 16, 2020

The Dream Weaver by Reina Luz Alegre

Original release: May 26, 2020

New release: June 23, 2020

Original release: May 5, 2020

New release: June 23, 2020

The ebook and audiobook will be available May 5, as originally intended, and the UK release for all versions is May 7.

Original release: May 26, 2020

New release: June 23, 2020

The Damned by Renee Ahdieh

Original release: June 2, 2020

New release: July 7, 2020

Original release: May 12, 2020

New release: July 7, 2020

Original release: June 23, 2020

New release: July 7, 2020

Original release: May 26, 2020

New release: July 7, 2020

The Extraordinaries by TJ Klune

Original release: May 5, 2020

New release: July 14, 2020

Original release: June 23, 2020

New release: July 14, 2020

Running by Natalia Sylvester

Original release: May 5, 2020

New release: July 14, 2020

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Original release: June 16, 2020

New release: July 14, 2020

Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell

Original release: June 2, 2020

New release: July 14, 2020

Original release: June 30, 2020

New release: July 21, 2020

Original release: May 12, 2020

New release: July 21, 2020

If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha

Original release: April 23, 2020

New release: July 23, 2020

Original release: May 12, 2020

New release: July 28, 2020

Ever Cursed by Corey Ann Haydu

Original release: July 14, 2020

New release: July 28, 2020

Original release: May 26, 2020

New release: July 28, 2020

Original release: April 28, 2020

New release: July 28, 2020

Original release: May 26, 2020

New release: July 28, 2020

True or False by Cindy Otis

Original release: May 19, 2020

New release: July 28, 2020

Original release: June 2, 2020

New release: July 30, 2020

Endgame: Inside the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump by Eric Swalwell

Original release: April 7, 2020

New release: August 4, 2020

Original release: June 2, 2020

New release: August 4, 2020

Lobizona by Romina Garber

Original release: May 5, 2020

New release: August 4, 2020

Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventures by Jeff Kinney

Original release: April 7, 2020

New release: August 4, 2020

Death in Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh

Original release: April 21, 2020

New release: August 11, 2020

Original release: June 2, 2020

New release: August 18, 2020

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko

Original release: April 14, 2020

New release: August 18, 2020

Original release: June 2, 2020

New release: August 18, 2020

Original release: June 2, 2020

New release: August 25, 2020

Original release: June 2, 2020

New release: August 25, 2020

A Ghost in the Throat by Doireann Ní Ghríofa

Original release: April 16, 2020

New release: August 27, 2020

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Original release: June 9, 2020

New release: September 1, 2020

Original release: June 9, 2020

New release: September 1, 2020

No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer

Original release: May 12, 2020

New release: September 14, 2020

God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx by Desus and Mero

Original release: April 14, 2020

New release: September 22, 2020

Here We Are by Graham Swift

Original release: July 21, 2020

New release: September 22, 2020

Original release: May 5, 2020

New release: September 22, 2020

Finding Balance by Kati Gardner

Original release: May 5, 2020

New release: September 29, 2020

Original release: June 2, 2020

New release: September 2020

A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter To My Son by Michael Ian Black

Original release: May 5, 2020

New release: September 15, 2020

Loud Black Girls by Elizabeth Uviebinené and Yomi Adegoke

Original release: July 14, 2020

New release: October 1, 2020

Conditional Citizens: On Belonging in America by Laila Lalami

Original release: April, 2020

New release: October 28, 2020

Bad Medicine by Charlotte Bismuth

Original release: June 2, 2020

New release: January 4, 2021

Original release: July 7, 2020

New release: January 19, 2021

The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles

Original release: June 2, 2020

New release: February 2, 2021

Original release: May 26, 2020

New release: February 16, 2021

Fragile Remedy by Maria Ingrande London

Original release: June 16, 2020

New release: March 9, 2021

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna

Original release: May 26, 2020

New release: Spring 2021

And of course book releases aren’t the only media affected by the pandemic. Movies—including some great literary ones—have been released to streaming early or delayed, as well.