Get Yourself Some #SocksForBinc!

Libro.fm is partnering with illustrators, authors, and designers to create a range of book-themed socks, the sale of which will support booksellers in the U.S. who are affected by COVID-19. Profits will go to The Book Industry Charitable Foundation (Binc), a nonprofit dedicated to providing emergency funding to booksellers and bookstores in need due to severe hardship or emergency circumstances.

Since 1996, Binc has provided over $6.9 million in financial assistance and scholarships (for both higher education and industry events) to 7,600 families. You may have heard of their largest annual fundraiser, Bank on Booksellers, which has been postponed due to the ongoing public health emergency. Their latest campaign, #SaveIndieBookstores, has provided over $200,000 in financial assistance to help booksellers impacted by the crisis.

There are ten sock designs available, including socks from Jane Mount (Ideal Bookshelf), Jeffrey Brown (Jedi Academy), and Out of Print. Socks are $15 per pair and buyers are welcome to make an additional donation on top of the base price. It is also possible to donate to Binc directly. Who doesn’t need more bookish socks? Treat yourself to a pair and to the knowledge that you are helping to support booksellers in these challenging times.

Warm toes, warmer hearts. We partnered with a range of artists to create 10 pairs of socks for book lovers! 🧦📚

⁠⠀

Profits will go to @BincFoundation to support booksellers across the nation affected by COVID-19. ⁠

⁠

Shop #SocksforBinc here: https://t.co/N35SI7K8Gw pic.twitter.com/GQVAVXjUgd — librofm (@librofm) April 13, 2020

