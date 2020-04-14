Poem Created From First Line Of Received Emails: Critical Linking, April 14, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Miss Austen by Gill Hornby.

“Everyone has received at least one and now they’ve been elevated to poetry: a US teacher has highlighted corporate opportunism during the coronavirus outbreak, in a viral poem titled First Lines of Emails I’ve Received While Quarantining.

Jessica Salfia, an English teacher and writer in West Virginia, posted the poem on Twitter on Saturday. ‘In these uncertain times / as we navigate the new normal, / Are you willing to share your ideas and solutions? / As you know, many people are struggling,” the poem begins.'”

Brilliant.

Okay, it seems like the overwhelming response is YES, so—let’s do this thing! Every day I’ll highlight a book I love (old or new) and an indie bookstore you should know. Order from them or your indie of choice! #DailyBookAndIndie — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) April 11, 2020

Category ID: 795

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

When the authors you love keep being awesome.

I will be making the popcorn for this one!