Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World
Poem Created From First Line Of Received Emails: Critical Linking, April 14, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Miss Austen by Gill Hornby.

“Everyone has received at least one and now they’ve been elevated to poetry: a US teacher has highlighted corporate opportunism during the coronavirus outbreak, in a viral poem titled First Lines of Emails I’ve Received While Quarantining.

Jessica Salfia, an English teacher and writer in West Virginia, posted the poem on Twitter on Saturday. ‘In these uncertain times / as we navigate the new normal, / Are you willing to share your ideas and solutions? / As you know, many people are struggling,” the poem begins.'”

Brilliant.

When the authors you love keep being awesome.

I will be making the popcorn for this one!

