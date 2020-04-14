Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World
image of a YouTube landing page https://unsplash.com/photos/peLs78VbU50

Lionsgate Offers Free YouTube Showings of Four Popular Films

Lionsgate has announced that it will stream four of its most popular films for free on YouTube for four consecutive Friday nights. “Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies” will be hosted by actress Jamie Lee Curtis along with numerous celebrities and YouTube personalities reflecting on their fondest movie memories.

Streaming kicks off on Friday, April 17, at 6:00 PM EST on both Lionsgate and  Fandango’s Movieclips YouTube pages. The film schedule is as follows:

  • April 17: The Hunger Games
  • April 24: Dirty Dancing
  • May 1: La La Land
  • May 8: John Wick

The initiative is a collaboration between Fandango, YouTube, and NATO and will support furloughed cinema employees. An initial donation on Lionsgate’s behalf, as well as any partner and viewer donations, will be made to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, an organization providing financial assistance to workers impacted by coronavirus in the motion picture industry.

“There’s nothing that will replace the magic of seeing a movie together with your fellow moviegoers in a theater on a big screen, but this is a chance for America to come together to recreate the experience,” said Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Each week’s screening will feature special programming and interactive elements, such as live tweeting, movie trivia, and real-time fan chats via YouTube Live.

