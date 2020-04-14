“What big teeth you have! All the better to eat you with. The girl burst out laughing; she knew she was nobody’s meat.” When I read this line for the first time, I knew that I had found my research topic. Sixty pages, two semesters, and one exhausted advisor later, I would finish my undergraduate thesis on Angela Carter’s The Bloody Chamber. This collection of bloody, erotic, feminist fairytales can be found a touchstone in many compilations of modern fairytales and feminist lit. There’s a good reason for that. I finished my thesis nearly two years ago, but I still find myself wondering what else I can learn from Carter’s work.

Sex and power have always had an uncomfortably close relationship in our collective consciousness. With E L James’s Fifty Shades of Grey being a household name now, it’s safe to say that this relationship has been a hot topic the last few years in particular. Of course, E L James wasn’t the first to play with power and control in her romance novels. Anne Rice’s The Claiming of Sleeping Beauty and Anne Desclos’s Story of O were some of the forerunners of the work that populates the romance section of your local Barnes & Noble.

It’s safe to say that in the romance writing community, BDSM is in (even if perhaps not always portrayed accurately). However, in the #MeToo era, more and more women are speaking out about the coercion and imbalanced power relations they have faced in their intimate relationships. That said, any erotica reader has to pause to consider the implications of reading fantasy that eroticizes these exact dynamics. However, despite their fantasy elements, Angela Carter’s feminist fairytales are far from escapist.

The Tender Butcher

There are two key features that define The Bloody Chamber. First, sexuality is an undercurrent in nearly every collection in the story. Second, her work is disturbing. At times, it’s very disturbing. These seemingly opposing traits are exactly what makes the book so evocative. The title story, based on Charles Perrault’s “Bluebeard” folktale, exemplifies this tension. In this narrative, the protagonist barely escapes being murdered by her husband, who has killed his previous three wives. Carter goes into as much detail when describing the bodies of the murdered wives as she does describing the narrator’s loss of virginity to her husband. This sort of juxtaposition is the norm in the collection. In each story, desire, power, and fear intertwine.

Likewise, anxiety about sexuality and the imagery of engulfment are also combined in the collection. This is particularly visible in “The Erl-King,” a story based on a poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. In the story, the protagonist dwells on her attraction to a fae figured called the Erl-King. The Erl-King captures women who stray into the woods and transforms them into birds that he keeps in cages. Despite this danger, the protagonist allows him to seduce her. Throughout the story, she struggles with the complicated feelings he evokes in her. She says his touch “consoles and devastates her,” calling him a “tender butcher.” While she claims she is “not afraid of him,” she says she fears “the vertigo with which he seizes” her. Her fear is less of him so much as of desire itself. “There are some eyes can eat you,” she says.

Category ID: 9606

Category ID: 471

Category ID: 480

Swords & Spaceships Newsletter Sign up to Swords & Spaceships to receive news and recommendations from the world of science fiction and fantasy. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use