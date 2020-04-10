9 Addictive New Thrillers to Add to Your TBR List This Spring

Spring is finally here, bringing a slew of fantastic new releases along with the warmer weather and blooming flowers. Though there’s no shortage of amazing titles to watch out for in the next few months, from romance to sci-fi, this will be an especially packed season for one of my personal favorite genres: thrillers. Whether you love tales of parties and family reunions gone awry or pulse-pounding murder mysteries, these gripping page-turners are sure to keep you hooked until the very last page.

Check out nine addictive new thrillers to add to your TBR list in spring 2020. Note that due to COVID-19 publishing challenges, some of the publication dates may have shifted:

The Keeper by Jessica Moor

After Katie Straw is found dead in a local spot where several people have taken their life, police are ready to believe it’s another open-and-shut case of suicide. But the women at the domestic violence shelter where Katie worked know there’s more to the story. Their suspicions are confirmed when detectives uncover evidence that proves Katie isn’t who she seemed to be. This debut thriller is both a riveting mystery and an incisive examination of the cycles of violence against women and the social structures that perpetuate them.

Strike Me Down by Mindy Mejia

Forensic accountant Nora Trier and her firm catch thieves all around the world. So when athletic empire Strike hires to track down the missing prize money of an upcoming major kickboxing tournament, it starts off just like any other job. But her search goes from complicated to potentially deadly after new information about Strike starts to arise.

No Going Back by Sheena Kamal (April 14)

The third novel in the Nora Watts crime series follows the brilliant but flawed heroine as she works to track down a powerful enemy before he targets her and her daughter. While on his trail, she forms an unlikely partnership with an eccentric billionaire. With his help and some assistance from an old ally, Nora follows her adversary’s trail all around the world—only to find it leads right back to the last place she wanted: her hometown of Vancouver.

He Started It by Samantha Downing (July 28)

Samantha Dowling follows her breakout debut novel, My Lovely Wife, with another wildly original and addictive thriller about three estranged siblings who must reunite after their grandfather’s death and travel across the country to fulfill his last wish and secure their inheritance. What ensues is a dark and dementedly fun family road trip that will keep you hooked through the last page.

A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight (May 5)

In Kimberly McCreight’s latest page-turner, an attorney at an elite law firm gets entangled in a mysterious murder case after an old friend becomes the prime suspect in his wife’s recent death. When Lizzie agrees to help Zach as he faces suspicion from police, she soon realizes that he and Amanda weren’t the golden couple she thought they were, forcing her to question what really makes a “good” marriage.

Ghosts of Harvard by Francesca Serritella (May 5)

The hallowed halls of a famous Ivy League university serve as the backdrop for Francesca Serritella’s stunning debut. When Cadence arrives at the prestigious college, she’s still plagued by questions over why her brother, a genius who struggled with schizophrenia, took his own life there the year before. As she navigates the pressures of freshman year, she starts hearing voices that make her wonder whether she shares her brother’s illness—or if she’s simply tapping into the truth behind his death. Ghosts of Harvard is at once a mystery, a psychological thriller, and a poignant rumination on family, grief, and the aftermath of loss.

The Guest List by Lucy Foley (May 5)

A wedding celebration turns sinister in Lucy Foley’s latest thriller. Set in an island off the coast of Ireland, the atmospheric novel follows the exclusive nuptials of a rising TV star and an ambitious magazine publisher. Though every glittery detail of the luxe party has been planned to perfection, it doesn’t take long before the festivities start to go off the rails—and someone turns up dead.

The Law of Lines by Hye-yung Pyun (May 5)

Written by the Shirley Jackson Award–winning author Hye-yung Pyun and translated by Sora Kim-Russell, The Law of Lines follows the parallel lives of two young women struggling to cope in the aftermath of sudden loss. As Se-oh mourns her father after he dies in a tragic house fire, she’s also dodging debt collectors and contending with accusations of insurance fraud from the police. Across town, Ki-Keong launches her own investigation into her young half-sister’s death, who police claim died by suicide. She soon uncovers a connection to Se-oh that threatens to upend both of their lives.

This is How I Lied by Heather Gudenkauf (May 12)

A past tragedy comes back to haunt a small town in this smart and absorbing thriller. When Maggie discovered the body of her 16-year-old best friend, Evie, 25 years ago, police investigated several suspects, but a lack of evidence soon led the case to grow cold. Now a detective herself, Maggie is thrust back into the center of the horrific incident when a new clue surfaces, reopening the case and exposing the dark truth that was buried long ago.