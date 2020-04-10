Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 10, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin for $4.99
The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown for $3.99
The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates for $4.99
Dark Matter by Blake Crouch for $2.99
Rules of Civility by Amor Towles for $3.99
Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear for $2.99
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann for $2.99
The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead for $3.99
An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir for $2.99
Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly for $3.99
In the Woods by Tana French for $2.99
The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern for $4.99
Bad Blood by John Carreyrou for $3.99
The Greatest Love Story Ever Told by Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman for $1.99
A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness for $2.99
When We Left Cuba by Chanel Cleeton for $1.99
Outlander by Diana Gabaldon for $1.99
Not the Girls You're Looking For by Aminah Mae Safi for $2.99
Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller for $2.99
Celestial Bodies by Jokha Alharthi for $3.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $1.99
The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan for $2.99
This Is Where I Leave You by Jonathan Tropper for $1.99
Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein for $2.99
This Changes Everything by Naomi Klein for $2.99
Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99
The Long Goodbye by Raymond Chandler for $0.99
The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart for $2.99
Cooking with Mary Berry for $1.99
Red Mars by Kim Stanley Robinson for $2.99
Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice for $3.99
Half-Resurrection Blues by Daniel José Older for $2.99
Anno Dracula by Kim Newman for $1.99
Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi for $2.99
The Black God's Drums by P. Djèli Clark for $3.99
The Betel Nut Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu for $3.99
Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan for $3.99
Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes for $1.99
Internment by Samira Ahmed for $1.99
The Widow by Fiona Barton for $1.99
The Frangipani Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu for $3.99
American Love Story by Adriana Herrera for $3.99
The Big Over Easy: A Nursery Crime by Jasper Fforde for $4.99
Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel for $3.99
All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99
Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Allison Bechdel for $2.99
The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fforde for $2.99
The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99
A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99
Dusk or Dark or Dawn or Day by Seanan McGuire for $3.99
Jade City by Fonda Lee for 2.99
One Good Earl Deserves a Lover by Sarah McLean for $3.99
Feel Free by Zadie Smith for $3.99
The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F.C. Lee for $1.99
That Kind of Guy by Talia Hibbert for $3.99
The Awakened Kingdom by N.K. Jemisin for $2.99
Odd and the Frost Giants by Neil Gaiman for $3.99
Nefertiti by Michelle Moran for $3.99
Instant Pot Obsession: The Ultimate Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Cooking Everything Fast by Janet A. Zimmerman for $2.99
A Quiet Life in the Country by T E Kinsey for $1.99
The Duchess War by Courtney Milan for $4.99
Mangos and Mistletoe: A Foodie Holiday Novella by Adriana Herrera for $2.99
Guapa by Saleem Haddad for $1.99
Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri for $4.99
Fatality in F (A Gethsemane Brown Mystery Book 4) by Alexia Gordon for $4.99
Reckless by Selena Montgomery for $3.99
Can’t Escape Love by Alyssa Cole for $1.99
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $5.99
Ark by Veronica Roth for $1.99
Ten Women by Marcela Serrano for $3.99
The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith for $0.99
Ormeshadow by Priya Sharma for $3.99
Sisters of the Vast Black by Lina Rather for $3.99
Prophecy by Ellen Oh for $2.99
Along for the Ride by Mimi Grace for $2.99