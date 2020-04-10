5 Great Crime Novels With Multicultural Heroes: The List List #395
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Bustle: 14 Sports Novels To Fill The Olympics-Sized Hole In Your Heart
at BuzzFeed: 27 Immersive Audiobooks That’ll Take Your Mind Off Things For A While
at Crime Reads: 5 Great Crime Novels Bringing Multicultural Heroes and Representation to Mystery
at Electric Lit: 7 Surreal Books That Suddenly Seem Relatable
at Epic Reads: 84 Standalone Novels to Read When You’re Not Feeling a Series
at Fodor’s: 9 Books to Help You Time Travel Out of This World for a Bit
at Get Literary: Tune Out the Noise with These 6 Must-Listen Audiobooks
at Gizmodo: 8 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Erotica Books to Help Get Your Social Distancing Freak On
at Lit Hub: The 50 Best Contemporary Novels Over 500 Pages
at Parade: Pass the Tissues! These 10 Best New April 2020 Books Will Give You All the Feels
at POPSUGAR: 2020 Has a Diverse Lineup of LGBTQ+ YA Books — Here Are the Best Picks
at Remezcla: 5 Cookbooks to Feed Your Spirit While in Quarantine
at Riveted Lit: 15 Books That Will Make You Laugh
at Tor.com: 8 Sugary Fantasies That Indulge Our Sweet Tooth