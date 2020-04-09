Social Justice Literature Day

From civil rights, to feminism, to activism for kids, we’re spending the day taking a look at social justice in literature. Take the time to expand your knowledge of important political movements, gain the tools to engage in meaningful conversations about current issues, and gain some historical perspective. We’ve got the books and conversations to help you tackle the tough stuff and make an impact.

Without further ado, let’s talk books and social justice:

Today 8 Historical Books to Understand Current Social Justice Movements These books take a long look back in history to help readers unpack current social justice movements around race, the environment, and more.

Today Why You Should Reread TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD as an Adult Many of us read the Harper Lee classic, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, in school, but how much of it went over our heads, and how much remains all too timely?

Today 6 Nonfiction Books About Revolutions and Uprisings These nonfiction books about revolutions and uprisings focus on people and movements fueled by the need for a more just world and a better future.

Today 20 Social Justice Books For Young Adults and Middle Grades These 20 books about social justice for young readers are the perfect reads because they pack strong messages and engaging stories/characters.

Today Look for the Helpers: 11 Picture Book Biographies of Social Justice Leaders Gather the kids and get to know some trailblazers in civil rights, education, disability, and more through these picture books about social justice leaders.

Today 8 Great Plays About Social Justice These compelling plays about social justice are not only entertainment, but also seek to provide perspective and provoke thought.

Today 10 Queer Romance Novels About Social Justice to Fall in Love With If you're looking for a little activism with your love stories, here are ten fantastic queer romance novels about social justice.

Today 8 Nonfiction Reads About Social Justice From segregation to prejudice in the prison system to voter suppression, broaden your perspective with these nonfiction books about social justice.

Today Women Warriors for Social Justice The books include extraordinary stories by and about radical women who considered themselves to be links in the chain in the battle for social justice.

Today 25 of the Best Comics About Social Justice for Every Reader Graphic novels and comic books have always been about social justice. Here are 25 great comics about social justice to inspire and educate you.