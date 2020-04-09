Social Justice Literature Day
From civil rights, to feminism, to activism for kids, we’re spending the day taking a look at social justice in literature. Take the time to expand your knowledge of important political movements, gain the tools to engage in meaningful conversations about current issues, and gain some historical perspective. We’ve got the books and conversations to help you tackle the tough stuff and make an impact.
Without further ado, let’s talk books and social justice:
8 Historical Books to Understand Current Social Justice Movements
These books take a long look back in history to help readers unpack current social justice movements around race, the environment, and more.
Why You Should Reread TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD as an Adult
Many of us read the Harper Lee classic, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, in school, but how much of it went over our heads, and how much remains all too timely?
6 Nonfiction Books About Revolutions and Uprisings
These nonfiction books about revolutions and uprisings focus on people and movements fueled by the need for a more just world and a better future.
20 Social Justice Books For Young Adults and Middle Grades
These 20 books about social justice for young readers are the perfect reads because they pack strong messages and engaging stories/characters.
Look for the Helpers: 11 Picture Book Biographies of Social Justice Leaders
Gather the kids and get to know some trailblazers in civil rights, education, disability, and more through these picture books about social justice leaders.
8 Great Plays About Social Justice
These compelling plays about social justice are not only entertainment, but also seek to provide perspective and provoke thought.
10 Queer Romance Novels About Social Justice to Fall in Love With
If you're looking for a little activism with your love stories, here are ten fantastic queer romance novels about social justice.
8 Nonfiction Reads About Social Justice
From segregation to prejudice in the prison system to voter suppression, broaden your perspective with these nonfiction books about social justice.
Women Warriors for Social Justice
The books include extraordinary stories by and about radical women who considered themselves to be links in the chain in the battle for social justice.
25 of the Best Comics About Social Justice for Every Reader
Graphic novels and comic books have always been about social justice. Here are 25 great comics about social justice to inspire and educate you.
QUIZ: Which Social Justice Book Should You Read Next?
Answer questions about book length, causes you're interested in, and more--take the quiz to get your personalized social justice book recommendation.