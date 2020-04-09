Featured Trailer: GOTHAM HIGH by Melissa de la Cruz

From New York Times bestselling author Melissa de la Cruz, with evocative art by Thomas Pitilli, comes a reimagining of Gotham in this intoxicating and chilling graphic novel.
After being kicked out of boarding school, 17-year-old Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham to find everything has changed. Selina Kyle, the innocent girl next door, now rules Gotham High School with a dangerous flair, alongside the class clown, Jack Napier.
When a kidnapping rattles the school, Bruce investigates and seeks answers, but nothing is ever as it seems. Especially at Gotham High, where friends turn into foes…and where everyone is a suspect.