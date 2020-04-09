Book Fetish: Volume 400
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 400, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Button Down: Frighten your friends with this creepy shirt from the classic book!
Faux Leather Bookmarks: These bookmarks are super cute and definitely Instagram-worthy!
Bookish Journaling Pages: Take advantage of social distancing by starting a bookish journal! These pages will get you started.
Romance Readers Always Get Their Happy Endings Sticker: Because it’s so true!
Pulling An All Nighter Enamel Pin: The only all-nighter I want to pull, tbh.