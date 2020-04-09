Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Book Fetish: Volume 400

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 400, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Button Down: Frighten your friends with this creepy shirt from the classic book!

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Shirt

Faux Leather Bookmarks: These bookmarks are super cute and definitely Instagram-worthy!

Faux Leather Bookmark

Bookish Journaling Pages: Take advantage of social distancing by starting a bookish journal! These pages will get you started.

Bookish Journaling Pages

Category ID: 914
Category ID: 2822

Romance Readers Always Get Their Happy Endings Sticker: Because it’s so true!

Romance Readers Sticker

Pulling An All Nighter Enamel Pin: The only all-nighter I want to pull, tbh.

Pulling an All Nighter Pin

We're keeping track of our favorite books of the year. Shop the list here!

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you