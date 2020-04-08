Look, there’s nothing wrong with swearing with enthusiasm and joy. And maybe you also enjoy reading, so you want some sweary bookmarks or cross-stitch patterns, or you desire a slightly rude mug, or a print of a lady reading in her underwear. These items might not exactly be safe for work, but thanks to social distancing and the magic of working from home, you can enjoy this collection of NSFW literary gifts all day, every day! Because you’re a well-read bitch and proud of it, and you deserve to sit back, light a candle, pour yourself a cup of something strong, and read a fucking book. (Bonus: These accessories pair well with a hilarious and expletive-ridden book, such as Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby!)

Without further ado, some fucking hilarious bookish items:

Read a Fucking Book Enamel Pin: Because we could all be a bit more literate.

Well-Read Bitch Pin: You are who you are, and you deserve a pin for it.

Fuck Off, I’m Reading Mug: This can be your designated reading time mug. And maybe every use mug?

Reading Murakami Book Print: This is an awesome print that I’d totally hang in my bedroom.

Bibliohoe Enamel Pin: Because books above all else, amirite?

I Read the Fucking Book Sticker: Go ahead, be smug.

Fuck Off, I’m Reading Cat Sticker: This cat’s grumpy expression is giving me life! Also, I would leave him the fuck alone.

Bookish AF Sticker: Yes, put this on a banner because it me.

Badass Mother Sticker: Molly Weasley is 100% that bitch who would scream at Bellatrix Lestrange while taking her on in a fight to the death!

I’m Reading So Fuck Off Mug: I just love it when curse words are accompanied by floral whimsy!

Chill Out and Read Print: I love this adorable print, and I approve of wearing whatever the hell you want to kick back and read.

Read a Fucking Book Cross-Stitch Pattern: If it appears in cross-stitch, it’s wholesome. I don’t make the rules, I just follow them.

Middle Finger Bookmark: Flip interruptions the bird.

Fuck Off I’m Reading Candle: Go ahead, light it up. It’s made with love.