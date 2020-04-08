Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 8, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir for $2.99
Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly for $3.99
In the Woods by Tana French for $2.99
The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern for $4.99
Bad Blood by John Carreyrou for $3.99
The Greatest Love Story Ever Told by Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman for $1.99
A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness for $2.99
When We Left Cuba by Chanel Cleeton for $1.99
Outlander by Diana Gabaldon for $1.99
Not the Girls You're Looking For by Aminah Mae Safi for $2.99
Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller for $2.99
Celestial Bodies by Jokha Alharthi for $3.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $1.99
The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan for $2.99
This Is Where I Leave You by Jonathan Tropper for $1.99
The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang for $2.99
Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein for $2.99
This Changes Everything by Naomi Klein for $2.99
Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99
The Long Goodbye by Raymond Chandler for $0.99
The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart for $2.99
Cooking with Mary Berry for $1.99
Red Mars by Kim Stanley Robinson for $2.99
Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice for $3.99
Half-Resurrection Blues by Daniel José Older for $2.99
Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix for $1.99
Anno Dracula by Kim Newman for $1.99
Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi for $2.99
The Black God's Drums by P. Djèli Clark for $3.99
The Betel Nut Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu for $3.99
Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan for $3.99
Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes for $1.99
Internment by Samira Ahmed for $1.99
The Widow by Fiona Barton for $1.99
The Frangipani Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu for $3.99
American Love Story by Adriana Herrera for $3.99
The Big Over Easy: A Nursery Crime by Jasper Fforde for $4.99
Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel for $3.99
All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99
Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Allison Bechdel for $2.99
The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fforde for $2.99
The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99
A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99
Dusk or Dark or Dawn or Day by Seanan McGuire for $3.99
Jade City by Fonda Lee for 2.99
One Good Earl Deserves a Lover by Sarah McLean for $3.99
Feel Free by Zadie Smith for $3.99
The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F.C. Lee for $1.99
That Kind of Guy by Talia Hibbert for $3.99
The Awakened Kingdom by N.K. Jemisin for $2.99
Odd and the Frost Giants by Neil Gaiman for $3.99
Nefertiti by Michelle Moran for $3.99
Instant Pot Obsession: The Ultimate Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Cooking Everything Fast by Janet A. Zimmerman for $2.99
A Quiet Life in the Country by T E Kinsey for $1.99
The Duchess War by Courtney Milan for $4.99
Mangos and Mistletoe: A Foodie Holiday Novella by Adriana Herrera for $2.99
Guapa by Saleem Haddad for $1.99
Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri for $4.99
Fatality in F (A Gethsemane Brown Mystery Book 4) by Alexia Gordon for $4.99
Reckless by Selena Montgomery for $3.99
Can’t Escape Love by Alyssa Cole for $1.99
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $5.99
Ark by Veronica Roth for $1.99
Ten Women by Marcela Serrano for $3.99
The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith for $0.99
Ormeshadow by Priya Sharma for $3.99
Sisters of the Vast Black by Lina Rather for $3.99
Prophecy by Ellen Oh for $2.99
Along for the Ride by Mimi Grace for $2.99