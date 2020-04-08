Book Recommendations for My Animal Crossing Villagers

Like so many people (seriously, check social media), I’ve been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons since its release on March 20. For those who have no clue what those string of words means, Animal Crossing is a video game on the Nintendo Switch where you manage a village and its inhabitants. You make things pretty, go fishing, harvest fruit, welcome new residents, so on and so forth. It’s incredibly soothing and adorable.

In my opinion, one of the best parts about the game is the distinct personalities that come to inhabit your village, or in the newest game, your island. It’s a revolving door of anthropomorphic quirkiness with the only real constant being your island’s vendors and staff.

As I’m a book lover and I can’t resist a theme, I started thinking about which books I would recommend to the fellow residents of (my) Nacho Island.

Because there are so many variations on villagers, these book recommendations are only for those currently inhabiting my island and aren’t universal. Your own island will have a different assortment of neighbors!

Meet my current Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nacho Island crew!

Teddy

Every Body Yoga by Jessamyn Stanley

Teddy is an orange bear who loves exercise and working out. A lot of the stuff he does seems high impact and I thought an option for cool down days would be appreciated. That way, Teddy can recharge while still engaging in their favorite hobby: physical fitness!

Renee

Dear Girls by Ali Wong

I’m pretty sure Renee secretly hates me. A pink rhino, Renee has an assertive personality and frankly intimated me. Ali Wong’s Dear Girls is a great match for Renee because she’d really appreciate Wong’s fellow self-assuredness. The raunchy humor is a plus.

Eunice

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes

Don’t let my other villagers know, but Eunice is my favorite. This navy blue sheep tends to carry around her signature purse, though is a little on the shy side. I think going the self-help route would be a huge help for Eunice to be less passive about her future on Nacho Island.

Ozzie

If Eunice is my favorite, than Ozzie is a close second. He’s a hapless koala bear with a major sweet tooth. He can normally be found falling asleep in the shade of my trees. I mean this in the nicest way possible when I say that Ozzie would definitely related to Edmund, who was famously swayed by a beautiful, ethereal witch, and some Turkish Delight.

Bubbles

Strange Planet by Nathan Pyle

Bubbles is a peppy, brown hippo. She has a loud personality, but is a bit flighty. Something short that can easily be picked up and put down would probably be best. The bright colors also have a good chance of keeping her engaged for (hopefully) a good ten minutes.

Kidd

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

What a suave goat Kidd is! The first time I met him, he was wearing a posh scarf and drinking a cappuccino. He seems to have an interest in celebrities and the lifestyles of the rich and famous. I think he’d have a blast with the entire series.

Pippy

Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Peppy is my newest villager and is a freckled, blue-eared rabbit with dreams of pop stardom. I admire her chutzpah, even if her aspirations seem a bit lofty. Daisy Jones and the Six is by no means biographical, but I’d be curious to see if the story matched with what Peppy thinks being a famous musician would be like.

Staff

Though there are numerous NPCs that come through your island on Animal Crossing, I want to focus on the two most well-known: Tom Nook and Isabelle.

Selfishly, I want to give Tom Nook a copy of Happy City by Charles Montgomery. He wants the island to be so dang amazing, but lets a dummy like me haphazardly stick homes wherever I see fit. Help me help you, Tom Nook!

Since Isabelle is technically in charge of maintaining residents’ happiness and resolving any disputes, I wanted something self-helpy tied to managing different personalities. I settled on Gretchen Rubin’s The Four Tendencies I can also see Isabelle diving into Rubin’s podcast while at her desk.

Are you playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Which books would you gift to your residents? Let me know on social media!