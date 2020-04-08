Getting to read a new manga is both exciting and sad. Exciting because you get a totally new story you know nothing about. You meet the main character, you might even meet the main love interest in that first volume. You get to know their friends and family and a little bit of how the story will go. But you also get a bit sad when you’re done with that first volume and the next one is not out yet! You have to wait, and probably for a bit, so that’s always a bummer. These 2020 romance manga need to be next on your list this year!

2020 Romance Manga

Love Me, Love Me Not by Io Sakisaka

If you have been waiting for Io Sakisaka’s newest work, and if you’re a big fan of Ao Haru Ride like me, Love Me, Love Me Not is your next read. This manga is wow! It has the drama, the angst, the cuteness and that perfect and lovely art we love and enjoy from Io Sakisaka’s work. When you meet Yuna and Akari, you will want to become their friends. But Rio and Kazuomi, their possible love interests? You won’t be ready for that.

An Incurable Case of Love by Maki Enjoji

This is a more mature manga than the one before. Enter the world of medicine and hospitals! I’ve read Maki Enjoji’s other work and totally need to pick up this one because it sounds really good? I love me a grumpy doctor who doesn’t want to show feelings.

How Do We Do Relationship? by Tamifull (June 9, 2020)

Miwa has always wanted to find love, but living in a small town makes it rather hard to find a girl for her.

Category ID: 1074

Category ID: 15400

Category ID: 475

Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow by Makoto Hagino

A shy, reserved girl moves to a new town and is just about to start a new school term with no friends and no one to look after her. Her dad is working overseas and her aunt can only visit from time to time. But on her first day, she finds out her school has an aquarium! It’s headed by an older student and it seems that she is the light in Konatsu’s cloudy world.

Fushigi Yûgi: Byakko Senki by Yuu Watase (August 4, 2020)

If you follow Fushigi Yûgi, you will be excited about this one. Viz Media is finally bringing this manga to North America! This time around it’s all about the Priestess of Byakko, Suzuno Osugi. Her story starts with the book Universe of Four Gods. Her father doesn’t want her near that book, but when a catastrophe strikes, she is sent into the universe for her safety.

Blue Flag by KAITO (April 21, 2020)

Love triangles: we’ve seen that, known those. But love quadrangles? Oh boy. Blue Flag has this and an unrequited love when two classmates begin to fall for each other but their best friends already did fall for them!

This high school romance will transport you back to those days where romance was in the air and sweet love begins to form. When your classmate asks you to help her confess to your childhood friend, but he already seems to like someone else…Things get complicated.

New romance manga are always in my sight. You don’t know how many times I’ve reread all of my all-time favorite manga like Hirunaka no Ryuusei, Ao Haru Ride, Hibi Chouchou, and more. It’s a bright day when new releases come out, and you get to pick them up and enjoy a sweet and cute romance to go.