I love contemporary young adult fantasy that feel like fairytales. Some of the oldest stories in writing, fairytales draw on universal themes, archetypes, and conflicts that form the framework of modern fantasy. That’s why you can have endless retellings and still never tell the same story the same way twice. Retellings are hot right now, and it’s no wonder why. In turbulent times of chaos and change, we crave seeing traditional structures and absolutes dismantled and remade to reflect our own time.

I also love talking fairytales with other readers and finding out everyone’s favorite stories, as we all have ones we love most of all. Personally, I’m a “Beauty and the Beast” fan, and I also love “Hansel and Gretel” and “Vasilisa the Beautiful.” But ask someone else, and their ranking might be completely different from our own. This quiz does exactly the same thing.

In this quiz, you’ll answer a series of questions about fairytales to find your next fave YA fantasy read. The quiz goes beyond just asking what your favorite tale is to measure your magic powers, discover your magical creature companion, find a fairytale setting, and more. At the end, you’ll learn what new young adult fantasy novel you should fast track to the top of your TBR pile. These books bring fresh stories sure to become worthy of being in the fantasy genre canon. From pirates to witches, maritime adventures to woodland mysteries, these fantasy books are innovative and unputdownable. Fantasy has come a long way from relying on fairytale structures, though, and these new YA fantasy books show this innovative genre continues to evolve. You might just say these contemporary YA fantasy novels are destined to be new canonical tales of their own.

So what are you waiting for? Answer some fairytale questions and find out your next great YA fantasy read!

For more great YA fantasy and fairytale coverage, check out:

