YA Comics and Graphic Novels Releasing April–June 2020

It’s a great season for new YA graphic novels, nonfiction, and comics! We’re seeing way more original DC comic stories from standout YA writers (Laurie Halse Anderson writing a Wonder Woman story? YES PLEASE!), some excellent new standalone original works, and sequels to beloved series releasing in April–June of 2020. Get ready to preorder away!

Now a junior at Samwell University, Eric Bittle has only two seasons of hockey left before he graduates. Lucky for him, he’s got a new boyfriend—albeit a secret one—to help him navigate his final half of university. Now if only they can figure out how to tell their teammates and friends about their secret long distance relationship…

Out April 7.

Gotham High by Melissa de la Cruz and Thomas Pitilli

Bruce Wayne has just been kicked out of boarding school, so he returns home to Gotham City and enrolls in Gotham High. But his home isn’t what he remembers it, and when a kidnapping rattles the city, Bruce begins to ask questions.

Out April 7.

Dancing at the Pity Party: A Dead Mom Graphic Memoir by Tyler Feder

This graphic memoir tells the story of when Tyler’s mom was diagnosed with cancer and carries readers through her treatment, death, and what came after for Tyler and her family. From funny moments to devastating grief, Feder tells the story of what it’s like to lose a parent, and offers comfort and understanding to others who might be in similar situations.

Out April 14.

Witchlight by Jessi Zabarsky

When Sanja meets Lelek in the marketplace, at first all she knows about her is that she’s a witch. But as their paths keep crossing, Sanja is about to learn a lot more about her and the past she tries so hard to keep a secret in this sweet story about magic, friendship, and falling in love.

Out April 14.

Lumberjanes Campfire Songs by Nicole Andelfinger, Brittney Williams, Seanan McGuire, and more!

This collection includes a bunch of fun Lumberjanes short stories from longtime series writers, co-creators, and guests such as Seanan McGuire!

Out April 29.

Lost Carnival by Michael Moreci, Sas Milledge, and Phil Hester

Dick Grayson has grown up in Haly’s traveling circus, his family tightrope walkers. Dick is one of the best, but his family’s livelihoods are threatened when the Lost Carnival opens nearby, drawing the last of their dwindling customers and even tempting Dick with its dark allure.

Out May 5.

Superman Smashes the Klan by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiri

When the Lee family moves from Chinatown to downtown Metropolis in 1946, it’s not all smooth sailing. Some of their neighbors aren’t exactly welcoming to a Chinese family, and when the Klan begins targeting them, Roberta Lee and Superman team up in an unlikely partnership to fight back.

Out May 12.

We’ll Soon be Home Again by Jessica Bab Bond, Pete Bergting, Kathryn Renta, and Sunshine Barbito

In this graphic nonfiction title, six survivors of the Holocaust bear witness to what they saw and endured. Their stories have been adapted for a teen audience, and they remind readers that we cannot let right-wing extremism give rise to such a horrific show of violence ever again.

Out May 12.

When Ripley finds a treasure map, she’s so excited to recruit the campers of Roanoke Cabin to go find the buried treasure. But when their prize comes to life and drains all the magic out of the surrounding woods, the Lumberjanes will have to act fast to restore things to their rightful order.

Out May 26.

Based off of Bracken’s debut novel, this graphic novel adaptation is about Sydelle, a weaver who is shocked when a wizard asks her help getting to the capital to deliver important news that could stop an impending war. As their journey is threatened by magic and freak storms, Sydelle begins to suspect that this wizard isn’t the only one with magic. I read this novel way back when, so I’m excited to see the new graphic adaptation!

Out June 2.

Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed by Laurie Halse Anderson and Leila Del Duca

Diana is looking forward to her 16th birthday, and being formally accepted by the Amazonian women she so looks up to. But when rafts of refugees somehow break through the protection barrier surround Themyscira and Diana defies orders to help rescue them, Diana finds herself swept to sea, and lost and away from home herself.

Out June 2.

You Brought Me the Ocean by Alex Sanchez and Julie Maroh

Jake Hyde has lived in the middle of a desert ever since his father drowned. And yet, he can’t stop thinking about the ocean—or Kenny Liu, the captain of the swim team. While his mom wants him to play it safe, Jake secretly applies to college in Miami and must find the strength to live his own truth, no matter the consequences.

Out June 9.

All release dates were accurate as of writing this, but definitely keep an eye on them as COVID-19 has shifted release dates.