TIGER KING and a Bloody Mary Are Getting These Authors Through Lockdown: Critical Linking, April 5, 2020
“Simon Armitage pogos to neo-punk, Anne Enright craves for Cary Grant, The Seventh Seal cheers up Julian Barnes, Diana Evans works out to hip-hop and Jeanette Winterson talks to herself … writers reveal how they’re surviving the corona crisis.”
Will this be the weekend I finally break down and watch Tiger King?
“I’ve always relied on books to transport me to another world, one where my own problems don’t exist, so it’s especially heartbreaking that I haven’t found comfort in their pages now when I need it the most. For the past three weeks, while social distancing alone in my one-bedroom apartment, I haven’t been able to read. It’s as if there’s a fog cast over my brain, preventing the words from seeping in. Over and over I find myself reaching the bottom of the page only to realize I hadn’t the faintest idea what I’ve just read.”
I feel both viciously attacked and very, very seen.
“Their books are coming out at a strange time, but this spring’s hottest authors are still finding plenty to look forward to. Here, they tell EW about the spring and summer books they’re most excited about.”