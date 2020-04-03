Why 2020 Will Be A Great Year for Graphic Novels: Critical Linking, April 3, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web, sponsored by our giveaway of a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble! Enter here.

“Craig Thompson’s story of his high-school love (and childhood trauma in an Evangelical family), Blankets, still resonates beyond the college crowd it captivated back in 2003. Persepolis, Marjane Satrapi’s graphic memoir chronicling her experience growing up during the Islamic revolution, has made its way onto high school syllabi across the country. And then there’s the long, long list of graphic novels that have inspired notable TV shows (Watchmen, The Umbrella Academy, The End of the F***ing World), movies (V for Vendetta, Watchmen again, Ghost World), and in the case of Alison Bechdel’s (yes, of the Bechdel Test) Fun Home, musicals.”

Maybe this will also be the year people stop discrediting graphic novels as “not real reading,” too.

“I cannot remember dePaola’s books from my own childhood, but I have recommended his books hundreds of times over the last twenty years. Although he is best known for Strega Nona, dePaola actually created more than 260 books for children. Not a summer goes by without seeing multiple dePaola titles on various summer reading lists. As a librarian, I don’t know what I would have done if I had not had 26 Fairmount Avenue and dePaola’s other autobiographical titles to give young students. So few autobiographies are written for kids so dePaola’s books were true gems with their blend of his trademark artwork and childhood memories.”

Strega Nona was my JAM. Rest in peace!

“You’ll be able to purchase those Digital Firsts from comiXology. The biggest question here is whether or not DC, Marvel, IDW, Image, Boom, and other big publishers will release their new titles comics digitally. If the pandemic and resulting shelter in place measures continue into the summer then it’s unlikely the publishers will be okay with losing money for that prolonged amount of time. Until they make decisions though, it’s the perfect time to try some comics that might not be new releases but are new to you.”

Discovers some new-to-you comics now that you have the time.