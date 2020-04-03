These Artists Are Making Free Coloring Pages For You To Enjoy

Although adult coloring books aren’t as popular as they were just a few years ago, that doesn’t mean adults aren’t still coloring. Given that we’re all rightfully grounded without an easy end in sight and that puzzles are pretty much like gold right now, it makes perfect sense that coloring is once again becoming a pastime to enjoy and share on social media.

Creators are stuck at home, too, and that means we’re experiencing a bounty of art to enjoy. Comic artists, picture book illustrators, and more are using their skills and talent to provide everyone an opportunity to stave off boredom.

Want to pull out your beloved crayons, markers, and colored pencils? Give them some exercise with these incredible free coloring pages by a number of beloved artists.

Susie Ghahremani

The beloved illustrator and artist behind the adorable animal goodies at boygirlparty, as well as author and illustrator of children’s books Stack The Cats and Balance the Birds, has put together a daily animal coloring pages on her Instagram stories.

still posting daily coloring sheets to my instagram stories! https://t.co/7ruCC7BpCo i'm making and putting these out there because we're all feeling stressed & a few minutes of creativity might help you (or your kids) reset ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6wtUNLCbwZ

— susie ghahremani (@boygirlparty) March 31, 2020

To access those free coloring sheets, head over to Susie’s Instagram stories. You’ll be able to download them to use however you wish—and bonus, Susie really wants you to share your finished sheets with her.

Liz Climo

You know Liz Climo’s work if you’ve been around the internet. She, too, is a master at the cute animals, with both her online comic The Little World of Liz and the author-illustrator of children’s books like Please Don’t Eat Me and Best Bear Ever, among others.

Via her Tumblr, Liz has put together a whole coloring book you can download and enjoy for free.

She’d like to see your art when you finish it, too.

Audrey Kawaski

This Japanese American artist is known for her drawings of mystical and sensual females, influenced by her passion for Japanese Manga and Art Nouveau. She doesn’t yet have a book to link to, but chances are you know her art when you see it.

Audrey created a fun coloring page, perfect for both adult and child colorers ready to work their tools.

Head over to her website to download the full, hi-resolution version.

Like Liz and Susie, Audrey would love to see your finished masterpieces. This might be my favorite thing, honestly, how these creators are sharing the work others have done to their templates.

James Jean

This Eisner and Harvey Award winning artist, who has designed a number of DC Comics covers, offers up a few coloring sheets that are perfect for those seeking out something a little less cute animal and a little more dark (or, really, why not both? Variety is valuable any time, but especially now).

Download all four coloring sheets from his website.

Michael C. Hsiung

Another artist offering some fun coloring on his Instagram. Hsiung doesn’t have a book to link to, either, but you might be familiar with what he’s done with Vans.

There are a handful of sheets you can screen grab on his Instagram and color.

Jenny A La Mode

You might know Jenny for her own coloring book, Letterotica, as well as for her work on Cosmo’s Sexy Sutras. If you’re looking for some sexier and erotic coloring sheets, well, she’s got some for you!

Grab them on her website—and maybe keep them away from the kids.

Camilla d’Errico

Looking for coloring pages that offer up a manga-like aesthetic? Perhaps you’ll want to go straight to an expert. D’Errico is the author of Pop Manga Drawing, and she’s got an array of full free coloring pages for you to try your hand at.

Snap up those pages on her website, and if you love the style, she’s got a couple of coloring books linked in her Etsy shop, too.

Gemma Correll

Gemma needs no introduction. She’s been drawing what it’s like to be anxious, socially awkward, and an indoors-dwelling lover forever, and she’s behind books like The Worrier’s Guide to Life, The Feminist Activity Book, and more.

Grab the above coloring sheet, as well as the CoronaVirus Coloring Sheet for free.

When the world returns to its new normal, let us not forget it was artists and creators who kept us engaged and creative during our time of quarantine. If you find yourself with a few dollars, any of the above artists would likely love a little support, either via their websites or by purchasing their books.

Want more coloring? Grab these free coloring sheets from museums and libraries, too.