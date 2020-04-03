A Reading List for Bookish Girls Beyond LITTLE WOMEN: The List List #394

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Autostraddle: 11 Books for Getting Started with Polyamory and Non-Monogamy

at Brightly: 9 Books for Fans of The Lord of the Rings Series

at Bustle: 9 Books By Muslim Women That Are Worth Ordering Online

at BuzzFeed: 12 Young Adult Novels To Read On Trans Day Of Visibility

at Crime Reads: 8 Great Novels Where Things Disappear

at Electric Lit: 7 Novels About Multicultural Families

at Epic Reads: 26 YA Retellings That You Should Be Looking Forward to in 2020

at Get Literary: Lights, Camera, Couch: 6 Cinematic Reads Paired with Delayed Films

at Lit Hub: Beyond Little Women: A Reading List for Bookish Girls

at POPSUGAR: 35 Must-Read 2020 Books Written by Women

at Riveted: 15 Standalone Novels You Can Read in One Sitting

at Tor.com: All the New Science Fiction Books Arriving in April!